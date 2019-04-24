Sports

Oak Ridge Captures Lead Early to Defeat Clinton Dragons Varsity

The Clinton Dragons fell behind early and couldn’t come back in a 9-1 loss to Oak Ridge on Tuesday. Oak Ridge scored on a wild pitch during Jonathan Milloway’s at bat in the first inning, a double by Chris VanHook in the second inning, a single by Milloway in the second inning, a error in the second inning, and a single by Logan Rosenberger in the second inning.

The Clinton Dragons Varsity struggled to contain the high-powered offense of Oak Ridge, giving up nine runs.

Oak Ridge got things started in the first inning when Chase Lockard’s wild pitch allowed one run to score for Oak Ridge.

Oak Ridge scored seven runs in the second inning. Oak Ridge big bats were led by Ricky Jennings, VanHook, Milloway, Bryson Caldwell, and Rosenberger, all driving in runs in the frame.

Rosenberger earned the win for Oak Ridge. He surrendered one run on five hits over seven innings, striking out four.

Lockard took the loss for Clinton. He lasted six innings, allowing seven hits and nine runs while striking out four.

Harrison Martin went 2-for-2 at the plate to lead Clinton in hits.

Rosenberger led Oak Ridge with two hits in three at bats.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E CLNT 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 5 4 OKRD 1 7 0 1 0 0 X 9 7 0

Clinton

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Blake Lowe 3 0 0 0 0 0 Logan Bowling 3 0 0 0 0 0 Chase Lockard 3 0 1 0 0 0 Spencer Byrd 3 0 0 0 0 0 Harrison Martin 2 0 2 0 0 0 Nathan Lee 1 0 0 0 0 0 Mac Lowe 1 1 1 0 1 0 Nick Graham 3 0 0 0 0 2 James Cloud 0 0 0 0 1 0 Andrew Weeks 2 0 1 1 0 1 Connor Moody 2 0 0 0 0 1 Junebug Pruitt – – – – – – 23 1 5 1 2 4

2B: Harrison Martin

TB: Chase Lockard, Andrew Weeks, Harrison Martin 3, Mac Lowe

LOB: Nick Graham 2, Connor Moody 2, Blake Lowe, Andrew Weeks, Spencer Byrd

SB: Mac Lowe

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Chase Lockard 6.0 7 9 5 2 4 0 6.0 7 9 5 2 4 0

L: Chase Lockard

TS-#P: Chase Lockard 66-99

GO-FO: Chase Lockard 6-7

FPS-BF: Chase Lockard 22-31

Oak Ridge

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Donovan Black 3 2 1 0 1 1 Ricky Jennings 1 2 0 1 1 1 Chris VanHook 3 1 1 4 0 0 Jonathan Milloway 4 1 1 1 0 1 Bryson Caldwell 3 1 0 0 0 0 Logan Rosenberger 3 0 2 1 0 0 Clay Williams 3 0 0 0 0 1 Alex McNaughton 3 1 1 0 0 0 Matthew Swigert 3 1 1 0 0 0 Mark Pinchback – – – – – – 26 9 7 7 2 4

2B: Chris VanHook

TB: Jonathan Milloway, Donovan Black, Logan Rosenberger 2, Alex McNaughton, Chris VanHook 2, Matthew Swigert

LOB: Clay Williams 3, Jonathan Milloway 2, Bryson Caldwell 2, Logan Rosenberger 2

SB: Donovan Black, Ricky Jennings

SAC: Chris VanHook

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Logan Rosenberger 7.0 5 1 1 2 4 0 7.0 5 1 1 2 4 0

W: Logan Rosenberger

TS-#P: Logan Rosenberger 51-74

GO-FO: Logan Rosenberger 10-3

FPS-BF: Logan Rosenberger 19-26

