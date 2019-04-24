Sports
Oliver Springs Clinches Lead In Fifth Inning To Defeat Midway
The Oliver Springs Bobcats stole the lead late and defeated Midway 5-4 on Tuesday. The game was tied at two with Oliver Springs batting in the top of the fifth when a sacrifice bunt by Blake Crass scored two runs for The Bobcats.
Midway opened up scoring in the first inning when Andrew Burton singled.
Ryan Jones led things off on the mound for Oliver Springs. He surrendered four runs on six hits over seven innings, striking out three.
Emmett Hegland was on the pitcher’s mound for Midway. He allowed three hits and four runs over five innings, striking out six. Brendan Burnum threw two innings in relief.
Tanner Stombaugh went 2-for-4 at the plate to lead The Bobcats in hits.
Burton led Midway with two hits in three at bats.
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|OLVR
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|5
|4
|2
|MDWY
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4
|6
|4
BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Trey Boswell 2 1 1 0 3 1 Joey York 3 0 0 0 1 1 Matthew Armstrong 3 1 0 0 2 1 Tanner Stombaugh 4 1 2 1 0 0 Shane McCrane 3 1 0 0 1 2 Bryson Alcorn 2 1 0 0 2 1 Heath Smith 1 0 0 0 0 1 Blake Nation 3 0 1 1 0 1 Blake Crass 0 0 0 1 3 0 Ryan Jones 4 0 0 1 0 0 Totals 25 5 4 4 12 8
TB: Tanner Stombaugh 2, Trey Boswell, Blake Nation
LOB: Heath Smith 3, Tanner Stombaugh 2, Bryson Alcorn 3, Matthew Armstrong 5, Joey York 5, Shane McCrane 5, Ryan Jones 5, Blake Nation
SB: Trey Boswell
SAC: Blake Crass
PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Ryan Jones 7.0 6 4 4 2 3 0 Totals 7.0 6 4 4 2 3 0
TS-#P: Ryan Jones 61-100
GO-FO: Ryan Jones 8-8
FPS-BF: Ryan Jones 20-29
BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Brendan Burnum 4 1 1 0 0 0 Conner Johnson 4 1 1 0 0 1 Andrew Burton 3 0 2 0 0 0 Emmett Hegland 1 1 0 0 2 0 Ethan Melton 2 1 1 1 0 0 Jason Taylor 3 0 1 1 0 1 Noah Collier 3 0 0 0 0 0 Breaden Schelebon 2 0 0 0 0 0 #21 1 0 0 0 0 0 Hunter Mims 2 0 0 0 0 1 Totals 25 4 6 2 2 3
2B: Brendan Burnum, Jason Taylor
TB: Brendan Burnum 2, Conner Johnson, Andrew Burton 2, Ethan Melton, Jason Taylor 2
LOB: #21, Noah Collier 3, Brendan Burnum, Conner Johnson, Hunter Mims, Emmett Hegland, Jason Taylor 2
PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Emmett Hegland 5.0 3 4 3 8 6 0 Brendan Burnum 2.0 1 1 1 4 2 0 Totals 7.0 4 5 4 12 8 0
TS-#P: Brendan Burnum 23-47, Emmett Hegland 61-111
GO-FO: Brendan Burnum 2-2, Emmett Hegland 4-5
FPS-BF: Brendan Burnum 4-12, Emmett Hegland 14-27
