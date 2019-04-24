Sports

Sunbright Nearly Erases 7-Run Deficit In Loss To Oliver Springs Lady Cats

Despite seeing its seven-run lead whittled down by the end, the Oliver Springs Lady Cats still held off Sunbright for a 7-5 victory on Tuesday.

Sunbright scored three runs in the seventh inning, but The Lady Cats still managed to pull out the victory. The big inning for Sunbright came thanks to a single by Zoe Carter and an error on a ball put in play by Lindsey Brown.

Oliver Springs Lady Cats got things started in the first inning when Mabel Johnson singled on a 2-1 count, scoring one run.

Savannah Ray earned the win for Oliver Springs Lady Cats. She went six and two-thirds innings, allowing five runs on eight hits and striking out four. Desirae Davis threw one-third of an inning in relief out of the bullpen.

Zoe Carter took the loss for Sunbright. She lasted seven innings, allowing 12 hits and seven runs while striking out two.

Savannah Ray had a dinger in the second inning for Oliver Springs.

The Lady Cats totaled 12 hits in the game. Ray, Shelby Hileman, Haley McKinney, and Ella Hampton each racked up two hits for Oliver Springs.

Sunbright collected eight hits on the day. Zoe Carter, Lindsey Brown, all managed multiple hits for Sunbright.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E OLVR 4 3 0 0 0 0 0 7 12 3 SNBR 0 1 0 0 1 0 3 5 8 0

Oliver Springs

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Ella Hampton 3 2 2 0 0 0 Haley McKinney 4 1 2 1 0 0 Savannah Ray 4 1 2 2 0 1 Desirae Davis 3 1 1 0 1 0 Mabel Johnson 3 1 1 1 1 0 Breanna Broadus 3 1 1 1 1 1 Faith McKee 3 0 1 2 0 0 Hannah Robbins 1 0 0 0 0 0 Shelby Hileman 4 0 2 0 0 0 McKinley Lowery 3 0 0 0 0 0 31 7 12 7 3 2

2B: Haley McKinney

3B: Ella Hampton

HR: Savannah Ray

TB: Ella Hampton 4, Haley McKinney 3, Shelby Hileman 2, Faith McKee, Mabel Johnson, Breanna Broadus, Savannah Ray 5, Desirae Davis

LOB: Haley McKinney 2, Shelby Hileman, Faith McKee 2, McKinley Lowery, Mabel Johnson 3, Savannah Ray, Desirae Davis 2

SB: Ella Hampton, Mabel Johnson, Breanna Broadus, Desirae Davis 2

SAC: Ella Hampton, McKinley Lowery

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Savannah Ray 6.2 8 5 1 2 4 0 Desirae Davis 0.1 0 0 0 0 1 0 7.0 8 5 1 2 5 0

W: Savannah Ray

TS-#P: Savannah Ray 75-109, Desirae Davis 3-3

GO-FO: Savannah Ray 7-6, Desirae Davis

FPS-BF: Savannah Ray 23-33, Desirae Davis 1-1

Sunbright

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Ashlin 4 1 1 0 0 1 Calli-Joe 3 1 1 1 1 1 Hannah 4 0 0 0 0 0 #22 4 1 0 0 0 0 Lindsey 4 1 2 0 0 1 Zoe 4 0 2 1 0 0 Grace 3 0 0 0 1 1 Lily 2 0 0 0 0 1 #1 3 1 2 0 0 0 #14 – – – – – – #12 – – – – – – 31 5 8 2 2 5

2B: Lindsey

TB: Calli-Joe, Lindsey 3, #1 2, Zoe 2, Ashlin

LOB: Calli-Joe, Lindsey, #22 4, Grace 4, Hannah 5, Lily, #1 2, Zoe, Ashlin 4

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Zoe 7.0 12 7 7 3 2 1 7.0 12 7 7 3 2 1

L: Zoe

TS-#P: Zoe 69-105

GO-FO: Zoe 11-7

FPS-BF: Zoe 23-36

