Anderson County Defeats Union County Thanks To First Inning Boost
Anderson County defeated Union County 9-1 on Tuesday thanks to six runs in the first inning. Hannah Bruce, Leah Freeman, Jade Richards, and MaKenzie Jones all drove in runs in the frame.
Hannah Freeman led the Lady Mavs to victory in the pitcher’s circle. She lasted three innings, allowing two hits and one run while striking out three and walking zero. Reese Simpson threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen.
MaKayla Weaver took the loss for Union County. She lasted three innings, allowing eight hits and seven runs while striking out three and walking zero.
Bruce started the game for The Lady Mavs. She surrendered zero runs on four hits over three innings
Anderson County Lady Mavs Varsity had 13 hits on the day. Jones, Jada Reeves, and Freeman each had multiple hits for Anderson County. Jones led the way with three hits in four at bats.
Caitlin Mays went 2-for-4 at the plate to lead Union County in hits.
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|ANDR
|6
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|9
|13
|0
|UNNC
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|7
|2
BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Jada Reeves 4 2 2 0 0 1 Mallorie Overton 4 1 1 0 0 0 Emilee Fowler 4 0 1 1 0 1 Hannah Bruce 4 0 1 1 0 0 Leah Freeman 4 2 2 2 0 1 Aundria Long 3 0 1 1 0 2 Abbie Buswell 4 2 1 0 0 0 Jade Richards 3 0 1 2 1 0 MaKenzie Jones 4 0 3 2 0 1 Hannah Freeman – – – – – – Totals 34 9 13 9 1 6
2B: Leah Freeman, Jada Reeves
3B: Leah Freeman, Abbie Buswell
TB: Leah Freeman 5, Hannah Bruce, Abbie Buswell 3, Emilee Fowler, MaKenzie Jones 3, Aundria Long, Mallorie Overton, Jada Reeves 3, Jade Richards
LOB: Leah Freeman, Hannah Bruce, Abbie Buswell 2, Emilee Fowler 4, MaKenzie Jones, Aundria Long, Mallorie Overton 3, Jada Reeves 4, Jade Richards
SB: Audrey Lankford, Jada Reeves
SF: Aundria Long
PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Hannah Bruce 3.0 4 0 0 3 0 0 Hannah Freeman 3.0 2 1 1 0 3 0 Reese Simpson 1.0 1 0 0 0 0 0 Totals 7.0 7 1 1 3 3 0
W: Hannah Freeman
TS-#P: Hannah Bruce 30-56, Hannah Freeman 27-42, Reese Simpson 5-7
GO-FO: Hannah Bruce 4-2, Hannah Freeman 4-1, Reese Simpson 2-0
FPS-BF: Hannah Bruce 7-14, Hannah Freeman 5-11, Reese Simpson 3-3
BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Caitlin Mays 4 0 2 0 0 0 Makenna Satterfield 2 0 0 0 0 0 Haylee Shupperd 2 0 0 0 1 0 Nikki Johnson 1 0 1 0 2 0 MaKayla Weaver 3 0 1 0 0 0 Makayla Cooper 3 0 1 1 0 1 Morgan Johnson 3 0 0 0 0 1 Carolyne Rutherford 3 0 1 0 0 1 Makenzie Foust 1 0 0 0 0 0 Blakley Hall 2 0 1 0 0 0 Bri Odom – – – – – – Totals 24 1 7 1 3 3
2B: Carolyne Rutherford
TB: Nikki Johnson, Carolyne Rutherford 2, Caitlin Mays 2, Makayla Cooper, MaKayla Weaver, Blakley Hall
LOB: Makenna Satterfield, Haylee Shupperd, Caitlin Mays, Makayla Cooper, MaKayla Weaver 5, Morgan Johnson 3
SAC: Makenna Satterfield
PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR MaKayla Weaver 3.0 8 7 6 0 3 0 Makayla Cooper 4.0 5 2 2 1 3 0 Totals 7.0 13 9 8 1 6 0
L: MaKayla Weaver
TS-#P: Makayla Cooper 38-58, MaKayla Weaver 50-72
GO-FO: Makayla Cooper 5-1, MaKayla Weaver 5-1
-
FPS-BF: Makayla Cooper 12-17, MaKayla Weaver 13-19
