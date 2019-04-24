Sports

Anderson County Defeats Union County Thanks To First Inning Boost

Anderson County defeated Union County 9-1 on Tuesday thanks to six runs in the first inning. Hannah Bruce, Leah Freeman, Jade Richards, and MaKenzie Jones all drove in runs in the frame.

Hannah Freeman led the Lady Mavs to victory in the pitcher’s circle. She lasted three innings, allowing two hits and one run while striking out three and walking zero. Reese Simpson threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen.

MaKayla Weaver took the loss for Union County. She lasted three innings, allowing eight hits and seven runs while striking out three and walking zero.

Bruce started the game for The Lady Mavs. She surrendered zero runs on four hits over three innings

Anderson County Lady Mavs Varsity had 13 hits on the day. Jones, Jada Reeves, and Freeman each had multiple hits for Anderson County. Jones led the way with three hits in four at bats.

Caitlin Mays went 2-for-4 at the plate to lead Union County in hits.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E ANDR 6 0 1 0 1 1 0 9 13 0 UNNC 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 7 2

Anderson County

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Jada Reeves 4 2 2 0 0 1 Mallorie Overton 4 1 1 0 0 0 Emilee Fowler 4 0 1 1 0 1 Hannah Bruce 4 0 1 1 0 0 Leah Freeman 4 2 2 2 0 1 Aundria Long 3 0 1 1 0 2 Abbie Buswell 4 2 1 0 0 0 Jade Richards 3 0 1 2 1 0 MaKenzie Jones 4 0 3 2 0 1 Hannah Freeman – – – – – – 34 9 13 9 1 6

2B: Leah Freeman, Jada Reeves

3B: Leah Freeman, Abbie Buswell

TB: Leah Freeman 5, Hannah Bruce, Abbie Buswell 3, Emilee Fowler, MaKenzie Jones 3, Aundria Long, Mallorie Overton, Jada Reeves 3, Jade Richards

LOB: Leah Freeman, Hannah Bruce, Abbie Buswell 2, Emilee Fowler 4, MaKenzie Jones, Aundria Long, Mallorie Overton 3, Jada Reeves 4, Jade Richards

SB: Audrey Lankford, Jada Reeves

SF: Aundria Long

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Hannah Bruce 3.0 4 0 0 3 0 0 Hannah Freeman 3.0 2 1 1 0 3 0 Reese Simpson 1.0 1 0 0 0 0 0 7.0 7 1 1 3 3 0

W: Hannah Freeman

TS-#P: Hannah Bruce 30-56, Hannah Freeman 27-42, Reese Simpson 5-7

GO-FO: Hannah Bruce 4-2, Hannah Freeman 4-1, Reese Simpson 2-0

FPS-BF: Hannah Bruce 7-14, Hannah Freeman 5-11, Reese Simpson 3-3

Union County

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Caitlin Mays 4 0 2 0 0 0 Makenna Satterfield 2 0 0 0 0 0 Haylee Shupperd 2 0 0 0 1 0 Nikki Johnson 1 0 1 0 2 0 MaKayla Weaver 3 0 1 0 0 0 Makayla Cooper 3 0 1 1 0 1 Morgan Johnson 3 0 0 0 0 1 Carolyne Rutherford 3 0 1 0 0 1 Makenzie Foust 1 0 0 0 0 0 Blakley Hall 2 0 1 0 0 0 Bri Odom – – – – – – 24 1 7 1 3 3

2B: Carolyne Rutherford

TB: Nikki Johnson, Carolyne Rutherford 2, Caitlin Mays 2, Makayla Cooper, MaKayla Weaver, Blakley Hall

LOB: Makenna Satterfield, Haylee Shupperd, Caitlin Mays, Makayla Cooper, MaKayla Weaver 5, Morgan Johnson 3

SAC: Makenna Satterfield

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR MaKayla Weaver 3.0 8 7 6 0 3 0 Makayla Cooper 4.0 5 2 2 1 3 0 7.0 13 9 8 1 6 0

L: MaKayla Weaver

TS-#P: Makayla Cooper 38-58, MaKayla Weaver 50-72

GO-FO: Makayla Cooper 5-1, MaKayla Weaver 5-1

FPS-BF: Makayla Cooper 12-17, MaKayla Weaver 13-19

