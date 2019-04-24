Sports

Coalfield Lady Jackets Nabs Win Over Rockwood Despite Early 4-Run Inning

Rockwood scored four runs in the fourth inning, but Coalfield still won 17-6 on Tuesday. Paige McDonald and Bella Jolley all drove in runs in the frame.

The base paths were crowded in this high-scoring game. Coalfield collected 13 hits and Rockwood had ten.

Coalfield fired up the offense in the first inning, when Malachi Armes doubled on a 2-1 count, scoring one run.

Coalfield tallied five runs in the fourth inning. Mikayla Heidel, Malachi Armes, Mackenzy Morgan, and Chastin Henry powered the big inning with RBIs.

Anna Smith led things off in the pitcher’s circle for Coalfield. She lasted six innings, allowing six hits and two runs while striking out eight and walking one.

Haleigh Griffis led things off on the rubber for Rockwood. She surrendered 17 runs on 13 hits over six innings, striking out one.

Coalfield smacked one home run on the day. Carlee Kees had a long ball in the sixth inning, her 3rd home run in the last two games.

Coalfield had 13 hits in the game. Carlee Kees, Mikayla Heidel and Malachi Armes each had three hits for Coalfield.

Rockwood saw the ball well today, racking up ten hits in the game. Jolley, Shalei Hicks, Tiani Porter, and Shasta Thompson all had multiple hits for Rockwood.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E CLFL 5 2 3 5 0 2 X 17 13 2 RCKW 0 0 0 4 2 0 X 6 10 6

Coalfield

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Miklaya 4 3 3 2 1 0 Malachi 5 2 2 3 0 0 Mackenzy 5 2 1 2 0 0 Anna 3 1 1 0 1 1 Skyler 0 0 0 0 1 0 Carlee 4 3 3 3 0 0 Diddle 1 0 1 1 0 0 Lindsey 5 1 1 0 0 0 Taylor Landrum 4 1 1 0 1 0 Morrison 3 0 0 1 0 0 Fritts 0 1 0 0 1 0 Leeha 1 2 0 0 1 0 Haley – – – – – – Maples Alexis – – – – – – 35 17 13 12 6 1

2B: Anna, Malachi 2

HR: Carlee

TB: Diddle, Miklaya 3, Anna 2, Lindsey, Taylor Landrum, Malachi 4, Mackenzy, Carlee 6

LOB: Anna, Lindsey 4, Taylor Landrum 2, Malachi 4, Mackenzy, Morrison 3, Carlee

SB: Malachi

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Anna 6.0 6 2 2 1 8 0 Maples Alexis 0.0 4 4 1 0 0 0 Anna 6.0 6 2 2 1 8 0 6.0 10 6 3 1 8 0

TS-#P: Skyler, Anna 71-103, Maples Alexis 10-14

GO-FO: Skyler, Anna 5-5, Maples Alexis

FPS-BF: Skyler, Anna 15-25, Maples Alexis 4-5

Rockwood

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO KaeLee Dyer 3 0 0 0 0 2 Samantha Tilley 1 1 0 0 0 1 Tiani Porter 4 1 2 0 0 0 Shasta Thompson 4 2 2 0 0 0 Haleigh Griffis 3 0 1 0 0 0 Paige McDonald 3 1 1 1 0 1 Shalei Hicks 3 1 2 1 0 0 Bella Jolley 3 0 2 2 0 0 Shealynn Wilson 2 0 0 0 1 2 McKenzie Minnick 3 0 0 0 0 2 Kayla Gunter – – – – – – 29 6 10 4 1 8

2B: Tiani Porter, Bella Jolley

3B: Shasta Thompson

TB: Haleigh Griffis, Tiani Porter 3, Shasta Thompson 4, Paige McDonald, Bella Jolley 3, Shalei Hicks 2

LOB: Shealynn Wilson 5, Haleigh Griffis 3, Tiani Porter, Shasta Thompson, Paige McDonald 2, KaeLee Dyer 4, McKenzie Minnick 4

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Haleigh Griffis 6.0 13 17 11 6 1 1 6.0 13 17 11 6 1 1

TS-#P: Haleigh Griffis 82-156

GO-FO: Haleigh Griffis 4-11

FPS-BF: Haleigh Griffis 17-43

