Roane County shuts out Midway

Tuesday was a long day for the Midway Lady Waves falling to Roane County 12-0.

A single by Marrissa Stakley in the first inning was a positive for Midway.

Rilea Ellison was on the rubber for Midway. She surrendered nine runs on eight hits over four innings, striking out two. Aubrie May threw two innings in relief.

Stakley, Caitlyn Ross, and Sophie Patterson all had one hit to lead Midway.

Roane County tallied ten hits in the game. Brown and Reynolds all collected multiple hits for Roane County. Brown went 3-for-5 at the plate to lead Roane County in hits.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E
RNCT 0 3 0 6 0 3 X 12 10 1
MDWY 0 0 0 0 0 0 X 0 3 3
  • Roane County
  • BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO
    Clements 3 2 1 0 2 0
    Leblanc 4 2 1 1 1 0
    Davis 4 1 1 1 1 1
    Reynolds 4 1 2 1 1 0
    Brown 5 1 3 2 0 0
    Grigsby 3 2 1 0 2 1
    Thompson 3 1 1 2 1 0
    Wallace 3 1 0 0 1 0
    Mcelven 1 1 0 0 3 1
    Totals 30 12 10 7 12 3
  • 2B: Reynolds, Thompson, Davis
  • TB: Reynolds 3, Thompson 2, Davis 2, Leblanc, Clements, Brown 3, Grigsby
  • LOB: Reynolds, Thompson 3, Wallace 2, Davis 6, Leblanc 6, Clements 3, Brown 2, Grigsby 3
  • SB: Mcelven, Clements, Grigsby 2
  • PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR
    No players with stats.
    Totals 6.0 3 0 0 0 9 0
  • No players with stats.
  • Midway
  • BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO
    Sophie Patterson 3 0 1 0 0 0
    Marrissa Stakley 3 0 1 0 0 1
    Caitlyn Ross 2 0 1 0 0 0
    Rilea Ellison 1 0 0 0 0 0
    Kadie Lewis 1 0 0 0 0 0
    Rebecca Lemasters 2 0 0 0 0 1
    Macy Young 2 0 0 0 0 2
    Anna Bosnak 2 0 0 0 0 2
    Laurn Bornhoeft 1 0 0 0 0 1
    Emma Hill 2 0 0 0 0 2
    Aubrie May
    Totals 19 0 3 0 0 9
  • 3B: Sophie Patterson
  • TB: Caitlyn Ross, Marrissa Stakley, Sophie Patterson 3
  • LOB: Emma Hill 4, Laurn Bornhoeft 3, Caitlyn Ross, Marrissa Stakley, Macy Young 5, Anna Bosnak 5, Rilea Ellison 2, Kadie Lewis, Rebecca Lemasters 3
  • SB: Caitlyn Ross
  • PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR
    Rilea Ellison 4.0 8 9 6 9 2 0
    Aubrie May 2.0 2 3 1 3 1 0
    Totals 6.0 10 12 7 12 3 0
  • L: Aubrie May
  • TS-#P: Rilea Ellison 49-106, Aubrie May 26-53, Kadie Lewis
  • GO-FO: Rilea Ellison 1-6, Aubrie May 3-3, Kadie Lewis
  • FPS-BF: Rilea Ellison 13-29, Aubrie May 5-13, Kadie Lewis

