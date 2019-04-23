Sports

Roane County shuts out Midway

Tuesday was a long day for the Midway Lady Waves falling to Roane County 12-0.

A single by Marrissa Stakley in the first inning was a positive for Midway.

Rilea Ellison was on the rubber for Midway. She surrendered nine runs on eight hits over four innings, striking out two. Aubrie May threw two innings in relief.

Stakley, Caitlyn Ross, and Sophie Patterson all had one hit to lead Midway.

Roane County tallied ten hits in the game. Brown and Reynolds all collected multiple hits for Roane County. Brown went 3-for-5 at the plate to lead Roane County in hits.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E RNCT 0 3 0 6 0 3 X 12 10 1 MDWY 0 0 0 0 0 0 X 0 3 3

Roane County

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Clements 3 2 1 0 2 0 Leblanc 4 2 1 1 1 0 Davis 4 1 1 1 1 1 Reynolds 4 1 2 1 1 0 Brown 5 1 3 2 0 0 Grigsby 3 2 1 0 2 1 Thompson 3 1 1 2 1 0 Wallace 3 1 0 0 1 0 Mcelven 1 1 0 0 3 1 30 12 10 7 12 3

2B: Reynolds, Thompson, Davis

TB: Reynolds 3, Thompson 2, Davis 2, Leblanc, Clements, Brown 3, Grigsby

LOB: Reynolds, Thompson 3, Wallace 2, Davis 6, Leblanc 6, Clements 3, Brown 2, Grigsby 3

SB: Mcelven, Clements, Grigsby 2

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR No players with stats. 6.0 3 0 0 0 9 0

No players with stats.

Midway

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Sophie Patterson 3 0 1 0 0 0 Marrissa Stakley 3 0 1 0 0 1 Caitlyn Ross 2 0 1 0 0 0 Rilea Ellison 1 0 0 0 0 0 Kadie Lewis 1 0 0 0 0 0 Rebecca Lemasters 2 0 0 0 0 1 Macy Young 2 0 0 0 0 2 Anna Bosnak 2 0 0 0 0 2 Laurn Bornhoeft 1 0 0 0 0 1 Emma Hill 2 0 0 0 0 2 Aubrie May – – – – – – 19 0 3 0 0 9

3B: Sophie Patterson

TB: Caitlyn Ross, Marrissa Stakley, Sophie Patterson 3

LOB: Emma Hill 4, Laurn Bornhoeft 3, Caitlyn Ross, Marrissa Stakley, Macy Young 5, Anna Bosnak 5, Rilea Ellison 2, Kadie Lewis, Rebecca Lemasters 3

SB: Caitlyn Ross

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Rilea Ellison 4.0 8 9 6 9 2 0 Aubrie May 2.0 2 3 1 3 1 0 6.0 10 12 7 12 3 0

L: Aubrie May

TS-#P: Rilea Ellison 49-106, Aubrie May 26-53, Kadie Lewis

GO-FO: Rilea Ellison 1-6, Aubrie May 3-3, Kadie Lewis

FPS-BF: Rilea Ellison 13-29, Aubrie May 5-13, Kadie Lewis

