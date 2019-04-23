Sports

Big Third Inning Propels Midway Middle School To a Win Over Oliver Springs

Midway Middle School Greenwave defeated Oliver Springs 13-3 on Tuesday thanks to ten runs in the third inning. The big inning was thanks to singles by Tyler Bentley, Isiah Stone, and Coleman Ellison, a walk by Evan Lemons, a fielder’s choice by Holt Owens, and a double by Bentley.

Aaron Fink earned the win for Midway. He lasted five innings, allowing seven hits and three runs while walking zero.

Adkins was on the mound for Oliver Springs. He lasted two innings, allowing four hits and nine runs while striking out one. Murray threw three innings in relief out of the bullpen.

Midway Middle tallied nine hits. Stone and Bentley each had two hits for The Green waves.

Oliver Springs had seven hits in the game. Adkins and Brown each collected multiple hits for Oliver Springs.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E MDWY 0 0 10 2 1 X X 13 9 4 OLVR 0 2 1 0 0 X X 3 7 1

Midway Middle School

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Brennan R. 2 1 0 0 1 0 Coleman E. 2 1 1 2 2 0 Tucker P. 4 1 1 1 0 0 Evan L. 2 1 1 1 2 0 Tyler B. 2 1 2 3 1 0 Zack P. 0 1 0 0 1 0 Aaron F. 3 1 1 0 0 0 Brayden D. 1 0 0 0 0 1 Holt O. 3 2 1 1 0 0 Isiah S. 3 1 2 4 0 0 Caiden B. 1 2 0 0 2 0 John K. 1 0 0 0 0 1 24 13 9 12 9 2

2B: Tyler B., Holt O.

TB: Tyler B. 3, Coleman E., Aaron F., Evan L., Isiah S. 2, Tucker P., Holt O. 2

LOB: Brayden D. 2, Coleman E. 2, Aaron F. 4, Brennan R. 3, Caiden B. 2, Evan L., Isiah S., John K. 2, Tucker P. 4, Holt O. 4

SB: Brennan R.

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Aaron F. 5.0 7 3 0 0 0 0 5.0 7 3 0 0 0 0

W: Aaron F.

TS-#P: Aaron F. 47-60

GO-FO: Aaron F. 4-5

FPS-BF: Aaron F. 20-25

Oliver Springs

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO A. 3 0 2 1 0 0 G. 3 0 1 0 0 0 A. 3 0 0 0 0 0 R. 3 1 0 0 0 0 K. 3 1 1 0 0 0 M. 2 1 1 0 0 0 G. 1 0 0 0 0 0 S. 3 0 0 1 0 0 L. 2 0 0 0 0 0 B. 2 0 2 1 0 0 25 3 7 3 0 0

TB: M., A. 2, B. 2, K., G.

LOB: L. 4, M. 2, S. 5, A., R., K., G., A. 2, G. 2

SB: G.

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR A. 2.0 4 9 9 6 1 0 M. 3.0 5 4 3 3 1 0 5.0 9 13 12 9 2 0

TS-#P: M. 24-48, A. 26-63, G.

GO-FO: M. 1-5, A. 1-2, G.

FPS-BF: M. 7-18, A. 6-18, G.

