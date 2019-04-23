National News

CHUCK FLEISCHMANN FOR CONGRESS ENDS FIRST QUARTER WITH $1.27 MILLION CASH ON HAND

Chattanooga, TN – At the end of the first quarter filling period of 2019, Chuck Fleischmann for Congress closed with $1.27 million cash on hand in his reelection campaign account after wrapping up a robust first quarter fundraising period.

The filling comes on the eve of the first major fundraiser for the congressman in 2019, who will host House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, in Chattanooga on Wednesday April 24th.

“Our campaign is very proud of the first quarter fundraising totals, Campaign Spokesman Dalton Temple stated.” The success we see in fundraising is a direct reflection of the job Chuck Fleishmann is doing for the 3rd District of Tennessee in Washington, D.C. and the support this district has for our congressman. Congressman Fleischmann is bringing Republican House Leader Kevin McCarthy to Chattanooga after a trip to assess the crisis at our southern border with President Trump, Leader McCarthy, and other leaders a few weeks ago, and we look forward to welcoming him to Chattanooga later this week.”

