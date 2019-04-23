Sports
Harriman Claims Blow-Out Victory Over Oakdale, 18-3
Harriman blew out Oakdale 18-3 on Monday.
Harriman opened up scoring in the first inning as they scored two runs when Brandon Turpin singled.
Harriman tallied six runs in the fourth inning. Makail Moore, Riley Moore, Bryson Willis, Titan Dayton, and Carter Smith all drove in runs in the frame.
Marcus Nelson was the winning pitcher for Harriman as He went three innings, allowing three runs on six hits, striking out four and walking one. Dylan Page threw two innings in relief out of the bullpen.
Garrett Best took the loss for Oakdale. He lasted three innings, allowing eight hits and 12 runs while striking out two.
Harriman Blue Devil Varsity collected ten hits. Willis, Turpin, Nelson, and Moore each collected two hits to lead the Blue Devils.
Noah Anderson went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead Oakdale in hits.
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|HRMN
|4
|2
|6
|6
|0
|X
|X
|18
|10
|0
|OKDL
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|X
|X
|3
|7
|6
-
-
BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Noah Dickerson 2 4 1 0 1 0 Austin Oliver 1 0 0 0 0 0 Makail Moore 3 4 2 2 1 0 Jacob Hearon 1 2 0 0 0 1 Brandon Turpin 3 2 2 2 1 0 Jonathan Cannon 1 0 0 0 0 1 Marcus Nelson 2 0 2 3 2 0 Dylan Page 0 0 0 0 1 0 Riley Moore 3 3 0 3 0 0 Peyton Snyder 1 0 0 0 0 1 Brady Stubbs 2 1 0 1 2 2 Tah’Darius Boyd 1 0 0 0 0 0 Bryson Willis 3 0 2 2 0 0 Matthew Scarbrough 1 0 0 0 0 1 Blaze Jackson 0 0 0 0 0 0 Titan Dayton 3 0 1 3 0 0 Carter Smith 1 1 0 1 3 0 Ethan Adkisson 0 1 0 0 0 0 Keaton Hall – – – – – – Harrison Fesmire – – – – – – Totals 28 18 10 17 11 6
-
2B: Makail Moore
-
TB: Bryson Willis 2, Noah Dickerson, Brandon Turpin 2, Marcus Nelson 2, Makail Moore 3, Titan Dayton
-
LOB: Bryson Willis 2, Austin Oliver 3, Riley Moore 5, Noah Dickerson, Brandon Turpin, Jacob Hearon 3, Tah’Darius Boyd, Brady Stubbs 5, Matthew Scarbrough 3, Makail Moore 2, Carter Smith, Titan Dayton
-
SB: Noah Dickerson, Carter Smith
-
PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Marcus Nelson 3.0 6 3 3 1 4 0 Dylan Page 2.0 1 0 0 1 4 0 Totals 5.0 7 3 3 2 8 0
-
W: Marcus Nelson
-
TS-#P: Dylan Page 19-38, Marcus Nelson 38-57
-
GO-FO: Dylan Page 0-2, Marcus Nelson 3-1
-
FPS-BF: Dylan Page 4-8, Marcus Nelson 11-15
-
-
BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO O Vera 3 1 1 0 0 2 N Anderson 3 1 2 0 0 1 Kittrell 2 1 1 0 0 1 Bruno 1 0 0 0 0 1 G Best 1 0 0 0 2 1 D Smith 3 0 1 3 0 0 E Solomon 2 0 1 0 0 0 R Nelson 2 0 0 0 0 0 I Goldston 2 0 1 0 0 1 A Swafford 2 0 0 0 0 1 S Jones – – – – – – Totals 21 3 7 3 2 8
-
TB: Kittrell, D Smith, E Solomon, I Goldston, O Vera, N Anderson 2
-
LOB: G Best, D Smith 3, E Solomon, R Nelson 2, A Swafford, O Vera 2
-
SB: G Best 3, O Vera
-
PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR G Best 3.0 8 12 6 6 2 0 N Anderson 0.0 0 1 1 1 0 0 D Smith 0.1 2 5 4 2 1 0 A Swafford 0.2 0 0 0 1 1 0 R Nelson 1.0 0 0 0 1 2 0 Totals 5.0 10 18 11 11 6 0
-
L: G Best
-
TS-#P: G Best 46-93, D Smith 13-29, R Nelson 8-14, A Swafford 9-17, N Anderson 0-4
-
GO-FO: G Best 0-2, D Smith, R Nelson 0-1, A Swafford 0-1, N Anderson
-
FPS-BF: G Best 13-26, D Smith 3-8, R Nelson 2-4, A Swafford 1-3, N Anderson 0-1