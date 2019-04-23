Sports

Harriman Claims Blow-Out Victory Over Oakdale, 18-3

Harriman blew out Oakdale 18-3 on Monday.

Harriman opened up scoring in the first inning as they scored two runs when Brandon Turpin singled.

Harriman tallied six runs in the fourth inning. Makail Moore, Riley Moore, Bryson Willis, Titan Dayton, and Carter Smith all drove in runs in the frame.

Marcus Nelson was the winning pitcher for Harriman as He went three innings, allowing three runs on six hits, striking out four and walking one. Dylan Page threw two innings in relief out of the bullpen.

Garrett Best took the loss for Oakdale. He lasted three innings, allowing eight hits and 12 runs while striking out two.

Harriman Blue Devil Varsity collected ten hits. Willis, Turpin, Nelson, and Moore each collected two hits to lead the Blue Devils.

Noah Anderson went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead Oakdale in hits.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E HRMN 4 2 6 6 0 X X 18 10 0 OKDL 2 0 1 0 0 X X 3 7 6

Harriman

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Noah Dickerson 2 4 1 0 1 0 Austin Oliver 1 0 0 0 0 0 Makail Moore 3 4 2 2 1 0 Jacob Hearon 1 2 0 0 0 1 Brandon Turpin 3 2 2 2 1 0 Jonathan Cannon 1 0 0 0 0 1 Marcus Nelson 2 0 2 3 2 0 Dylan Page 0 0 0 0 1 0 Riley Moore 3 3 0 3 0 0 Peyton Snyder 1 0 0 0 0 1 Brady Stubbs 2 1 0 1 2 2 Tah’Darius Boyd 1 0 0 0 0 0 Bryson Willis 3 0 2 2 0 0 Matthew Scarbrough 1 0 0 0 0 1 Blaze Jackson 0 0 0 0 0 0 Titan Dayton 3 0 1 3 0 0 Carter Smith 1 1 0 1 3 0 Ethan Adkisson 0 1 0 0 0 0 Keaton Hall – – – – – – Harrison Fesmire – – – – – – 28 18 10 17 11 6

2B: Makail Moore

TB: Bryson Willis 2, Noah Dickerson, Brandon Turpin 2, Marcus Nelson 2, Makail Moore 3, Titan Dayton

LOB: Bryson Willis 2, Austin Oliver 3, Riley Moore 5, Noah Dickerson, Brandon Turpin, Jacob Hearon 3, Tah’Darius Boyd, Brady Stubbs 5, Matthew Scarbrough 3, Makail Moore 2, Carter Smith, Titan Dayton

SB: Noah Dickerson, Carter Smith

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Marcus Nelson 3.0 6 3 3 1 4 0 Dylan Page 2.0 1 0 0 1 4 0 5.0 7 3 3 2 8 0

W: Marcus Nelson

TS-#P: Dylan Page 19-38, Marcus Nelson 38-57

GO-FO: Dylan Page 0-2, Marcus Nelson 3-1

FPS-BF: Dylan Page 4-8, Marcus Nelson 11-15

Oakdale

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO O Vera 3 1 1 0 0 2 N Anderson 3 1 2 0 0 1 Kittrell 2 1 1 0 0 1 Bruno 1 0 0 0 0 1 G Best 1 0 0 0 2 1 D Smith 3 0 1 3 0 0 E Solomon 2 0 1 0 0 0 R Nelson 2 0 0 0 0 0 I Goldston 2 0 1 0 0 1 A Swafford 2 0 0 0 0 1 S Jones – – – – – – 21 3 7 3 2 8

TB: Kittrell, D Smith, E Solomon, I Goldston, O Vera, N Anderson 2

LOB: G Best, D Smith 3, E Solomon, R Nelson 2, A Swafford, O Vera 2

SB: G Best 3, O Vera

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR G Best 3.0 8 12 6 6 2 0 N Anderson 0.0 0 1 1 1 0 0 D Smith 0.1 2 5 4 2 1 0 A Swafford 0.2 0 0 0 1 1 0 R Nelson 1.0 0 0 0 1 2 0 5.0 10 18 11 11 6 0

L: G Best

TS-#P: G Best 46-93, D Smith 13-29, R Nelson 8-14, A Swafford 9-17, N Anderson 0-4

GO-FO: G Best 0-2, D Smith, R Nelson 0-1, A Swafford 0-1, N Anderson

FPS-BF: G Best 13-26, D Smith 3-8, R Nelson 2-4, A Swafford 1-3, N Anderson 0-1

