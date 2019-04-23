Sports

Sunbright Captures Lead Early To Defeat Midway

Midway Lady Waves fell behind early and couldn’t come back in a 10-3 loss to Sunbright on Monday. Sunbright scored on a walk by Shannon, a single by Jones, a double by Daniel, and an error all in the first inning, and then by a home run by Hannah Shannon in the second inning.

The Midway Lady Waves struggled to contain the high-powered offense of Sunbright, giving up ten runs.

Aubrie May was in the pitcher’s circle for Midway. She surrendered nine runs on six hits over three innings, striking out one. Rilea Ellison threw four innings in relief.

Marrissa Stakley, Caitlyn Ross, Sophie Patterson, and Emma Hill each collected one hit to lead Midway.

Smith went 2-for-4 at the plate to lead Sunbright in hits.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E SNBR 6 1 2 0 0 1 0 10 8 2 MDWY 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 3 4 3

Sunbright

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Trent 2 3 1 0 2 0 Smith 4 1 2 2 0 0 Shannon 3 2 1 1 1 0 #22 3 1 1 1 1 0 Brown 4 0 0 0 0 2 Jones 3 1 1 1 1 0 Daniel 3 1 1 1 1 0 Davis 4 0 0 0 0 0 Burchfield 4 1 1 0 0 1 30 10 8 6 6 3

2B: Daniel

HR: Shannon

TB: Burchfield, Shannon 4, #22, Jones, Daniel 2, Trent, Smith 2

LOB: Burchfield, Brown 2, Shannon 2, Daniel 3, Smith 3, Davis 3

SB: Burchfield, #22, Trent

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR No players with stats. 7.0 4 3 2 1 3 0

No players with stats.

Midway

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Caitlyn Ross 5 0 1 1 0 0 Sophie Patterson 4 1 1 0 0 0 Marrissa Stakley 2 0 1 1 0 0 Rilea Ellison 1 0 0 0 1 0 Rebecca Lemasters 2 0 0 0 0 2 Laurn Bornhoeft 1 0 0 0 0 0 Aubrie May 3 0 0 0 0 1 Anna Bosnak 2 0 0 0 0 0 Emma Hill 3 0 1 1 0 0 Kadie Lewis 3 2 0 0 0 0 Macy Young – – – – – – 26 3 4 3 1 3

3B: Marrissa Stakley

TB: Emma Hill, Caitlyn Ross, Marrissa Stakley 3, Sophie Patterson

LOB: Emma Hill, Laurn Bornhoeft, Caitlyn Ross 2, Sophie Patterson, Anna Bosnak 2, Rilea Ellison, Aubrie May 5, Kadie Lewis 2, Rebecca Lemasters 4

SB: Anna Bosnak, Kadie Lewis

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Aubrie May 3.0 6 9 7 4 1 1 Rilea Ellison 4.0 2 1 1 2 2 0 7.0 8 10 8 6 3 1

L: Rilea Ellison

TS-#P: Rilea Ellison 35-53, Aubrie May 37-77

GO-FO: Rilea Ellison 3-6, Aubrie May 4-3

FPS-BF: Rilea Ellison 10-16, Aubrie May 9-21

