Midway Middle School Greenwave Beats Oliver Springs
Midway Middle School Greenwave defeated Oliver Springs 6-3 on Monday.
Oliver Springs opened up scoring in the first inning, when Ray grounded out, scoring one run.
Coleman Ellison toed the rubber for Midway. He surrendered two runs on four hits over three innings, striking out four and walking one.
Armstrong was on the mound for Oliver Springs. He lasted two innings, allowing five hits and five runs while striking out two. Key threw two innings in relief out of the bullpen.
Midway had seven hits in the game. Evan Lemons and Ellison each had 3 hits for Midway.
Oliver Springs collected six hits on the day. Adkins and Murray each collected multiple hits for Oliver Springs.
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|OLVR
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|X
|X
|3
|6
|1
|MDWY
|4
|1
|1
|0
|X
|X
|X
|6
|7
|1
BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO A. 2 2 2 0 1 0 G. 2 0 1 0 1 1 A. 3 1 1 0 0 0 R. 2 0 0 1 1 1 K. 3 0 0 0 0 1 M. 3 0 2 1 0 1 S. 3 0 0 0 0 3 L. 2 0 0 0 1 1 B. 2 0 0 0 0 2 Totals 22 3 6 2 4 10
TB: M. 2, A. 2, A., G.
LOB: L. 3, M. 2, S. 4, B. 3, R. 3, K. 2, A. 4, G. 2
SB: A.
PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR A. 2.0 5 5 5 3 2 0 K. 2.0 2 1 1 2 4 0 Totals 4.0 7 6 6 5 6 0
TS-#P: K. 20-39, A. 25-49
GO-FO: K. 0-1, A. 1-1
FPS-BF: K. 6-11, A. 7-15
BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Brennan R. 0 1 0 0 3 0 Coleman E. 3 2 3 1 0 0 Tucker P. 2 1 1 0 1 0 Evan L. 3 1 3 2 0 0 Riley P. 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tyler B. 3 0 0 2 0 1 Aaron F. 3 0 0 1 0 0 Brayden D. 1 0 0 0 0 1 Holt O. 1 0 0 0 0 1 Isiah S. 3 0 0 0 0 2 Caiden B. 1 1 0 0 1 1 Totals 20 6 7 6 5 6
TB: Coleman E. 3, Evan L. 3, Tucker P.
LOB: Tyler B. 3, Brayden D. 2, Aaron F. 4, Caiden B., Isiah S. 5, Tucker P. 2, Holt O.
SB: Brennan R.
PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Coleman E. 3.0 4 2 1 1 4 0 Evan L. 0.2 0 0 0 2 2 0 Tucker P. 1.1 2 1 1 1 4 0 Totals 5.0 6 3 2 4 10 0
TS-#P: Coleman E. 28-43, Evan L. 7-19, Tucker P. 19-29
GO-FO: Coleman E. 2-3, Evan L., Tucker P.
FPS-BF: Coleman E. 12-15, Evan L. 0-4, Tucker P. 5-8
