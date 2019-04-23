Sports

Midway Middle School Greenwave Beats Oliver Springs

Midway Middle School Greenwave defeated Oliver Springs 6-3 on Monday.

Oliver Springs opened up scoring in the first inning, when Ray grounded out, scoring one run.

Coleman Ellison toed the rubber for Midway. He surrendered two runs on four hits over three innings, striking out four and walking one.

Armstrong was on the mound for Oliver Springs. He lasted two innings, allowing five hits and five runs while striking out two. Key threw two innings in relief out of the bullpen.

Midway had seven hits in the game. Evan Lemons and Ellison each had 3 hits for Midway.

Oliver Springs collected six hits on the day. Adkins and Murray each collected multiple hits for Oliver Springs.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E OLVR 1 0 1 0 1 X X 3 6 1 MDWY 4 1 1 0 X X X 6 7 1

Oliver Springs

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO A. 2 2 2 0 1 0 G. 2 0 1 0 1 1 A. 3 1 1 0 0 0 R. 2 0 0 1 1 1 K. 3 0 0 0 0 1 M. 3 0 2 1 0 1 S. 3 0 0 0 0 3 L. 2 0 0 0 1 1 B. 2 0 0 0 0 2 22 3 6 2 4 10

TB: M. 2, A. 2, A., G.

LOB: L. 3, M. 2, S. 4, B. 3, R. 3, K. 2, A. 4, G. 2

SB: A.

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR A. 2.0 5 5 5 3 2 0 K. 2.0 2 1 1 2 4 0 4.0 7 6 6 5 6 0

TS-#P: K. 20-39, A. 25-49

GO-FO: K. 0-1, A. 1-1

FPS-BF: K. 6-11, A. 7-15

Midway Middle School

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Brennan R. 0 1 0 0 3 0 Coleman E. 3 2 3 1 0 0 Tucker P. 2 1 1 0 1 0 Evan L. 3 1 3 2 0 0 Riley P. 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tyler B. 3 0 0 2 0 1 Aaron F. 3 0 0 1 0 0 Brayden D. 1 0 0 0 0 1 Holt O. 1 0 0 0 0 1 Isiah S. 3 0 0 0 0 2 Caiden B. 1 1 0 0 1 1 20 6 7 6 5 6

TB: Coleman E. 3, Evan L. 3, Tucker P.

LOB: Tyler B. 3, Brayden D. 2, Aaron F. 4, Caiden B., Isiah S. 5, Tucker P. 2, Holt O.

SB: Brennan R.

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Coleman E. 3.0 4 2 1 1 4 0 Evan L. 0.2 0 0 0 2 2 0 Tucker P. 1.1 2 1 1 1 4 0 5.0 6 3 2 4 10 0

TS-#P: Coleman E. 28-43, Evan L. 7-19, Tucker P. 19-29

GO-FO: Coleman E. 2-3, Evan L., Tucker P.

FPS-BF: Coleman E. 12-15, Evan L. 0-4, Tucker P. 5-8

