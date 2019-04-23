Sports

Midway takes 8-3 Victory over Oliver Springs

Oliver Springs fell behind early and couldn’t come back in an 8-3 loss to Midway on Monday. Midway scored on a wild pitch by Conner Johnson and a groundout by Ethan Melton in the first inning.

Midway scored four runs in the third inning led by Noah Collier, Hunter Mims, and Brendan Burnum, all driving in runs in the inning.

Collier was on the hill for Midway. He allowed two hits and two runs over five innings, striking out eight.

Blake Crass was on the mound for Oliver Springs. He allowed eight hits and six runs over two and two-thirds innings, striking out one. Bryson Alcorn threw four and a third innings in relief.

Alcorn went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead Oliver Springs in hits.

Midway totaled 13 hits in the game. Collier, Breaden Schelebon, Burnum, Melton, and Ennett Hegland each racked up multiple hits for Midway.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E MDWY 2 0 4 0 0 2 0 8 13 1 OLVR 0 0 0 1 0 2 0 3 5 2

Midway

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Brendan Burnum 4 1 2 1 0 0 Conner Johnson 3 0 0 1 1 0 Andrew Burton 5 1 1 0 0 0 Ennett Hegland 4 2 2 0 1 2 Ethan Melton 4 1 2 1 0 0 Jason Taylor 3 2 1 0 1 1 Noah Collier 2 0 2 2 2 0 Breaden Schelebon 4 0 2 1 0 2 Hunter Mims 3 0 1 2 1 0 32 8 13 8 6 5

2B: Brendan Burnum, Andrew Burton, Hunter Mims

TB: Noah Collier 2, Brendan Burnum 3, Breaden Schelebon 2, Andrew Burton 2, Hunter Mims 2, Ennett Hegland 2, Ethan Melton 2, Jason Taylor

LOB: Brendan Burnum 5, Conner Johnson 4, Breaden Schelebon 2, Andrew Burton 3, Hunter Mims 2, Ennett Hegland 2, Ethan Melton, Jason Taylor

SB: Hunter Mims

SF: Conner Johnson

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Noah Collier 5.0 2 2 2 5 8 0 Andrew Burton 2.0 3 1 1 3 2 0 7.0 5 3 3 8 10 0

TS-#P: Noah Collier 47-91, Andrew Burton 18-43

GO-FO: Noah Collier 2-2, Andrew Burton 0-2

FPS-BF: Noah Collier 10-21, Andrew Burton 3-11

Oliver Springs

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Trey Boswell 3 0 0 0 1 1 Joey York 3 0 0 0 1 1 Matthew Armstrong 1 2 0 0 3 1 Tanner Stombaugh 3 1 1 1 0 1 Shane McCrane 3 0 1 0 1 0 Nick Comeaux 2 0 0 0 0 2 Blake Crass 2 0 0 0 1 2 Heath Smith 1 0 0 0 0 1 Bryson Alcorn 3 0 2 2 0 0 Ryan Jones 2 0 1 0 1 1 Blake Nation – – – – – – 23 3 5 3 8 10

TB: Tanner Stombaugh, Bryson Alcorn 2, Shane McCrane, Ryan Jones

LOB: Heath Smith 2, Tanner Stombaugh, Matthew Armstrong, Joey York 4, Trey Boswell 3, Blake Crass, Shane McCrane 4, Nick Comeaux 4

SF: Tanner Stombaugh

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Blake Crass 2.2 8 6 5 3 1 0 Bryson Alcorn 4.1 5 2 2 3 4 0 7.0 13 8 7 6 5 0

TS-#P: Bryson Alcorn 41-69, Blake Crass 40-71, Ryan Jones

GO-FO: Bryson Alcorn 1-6, Blake Crass 2-3, Ryan Jones

FPS-BF: Bryson Alcorn 13-21, Blake Crass 11-19, Ryan Jones

