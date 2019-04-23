Sports
Midway takes 8-3 Victory over Oliver Springs
Oliver Springs fell behind early and couldn’t come back in an 8-3 loss to Midway on Monday. Midway scored on a wild pitch by Conner Johnson and a groundout by Ethan Melton in the first inning.
Midway scored four runs in the third inning led by Noah Collier, Hunter Mims, and Brendan Burnum, all driving in runs in the inning.
Collier was on the hill for Midway. He allowed two hits and two runs over five innings, striking out eight.
Blake Crass was on the mound for Oliver Springs. He allowed eight hits and six runs over two and two-thirds innings, striking out one. Bryson Alcorn threw four and a third innings in relief.
Alcorn went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead Oliver Springs in hits.
Midway totaled 13 hits in the game. Collier, Breaden Schelebon, Burnum, Melton, and Ennett Hegland each racked up multiple hits for Midway.
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|MDWY
|2
|0
|4
|0
|0
|2
|0
|8
|13
|1
|OLVR
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|3
|5
|2
-
-
BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Brendan Burnum 4 1 2 1 0 0 Conner Johnson 3 0 0 1 1 0 Andrew Burton 5 1 1 0 0 0 Ennett Hegland 4 2 2 0 1 2 Ethan Melton 4 1 2 1 0 0 Jason Taylor 3 2 1 0 1 1 Noah Collier 2 0 2 2 2 0 Breaden Schelebon 4 0 2 1 0 2 Hunter Mims 3 0 1 2 1 0 Totals 32 8 13 8 6 5
-
2B: Brendan Burnum, Andrew Burton, Hunter Mims
-
TB: Noah Collier 2, Brendan Burnum 3, Breaden Schelebon 2, Andrew Burton 2, Hunter Mims 2, Ennett Hegland 2, Ethan Melton 2, Jason Taylor
-
LOB: Brendan Burnum 5, Conner Johnson 4, Breaden Schelebon 2, Andrew Burton 3, Hunter Mims 2, Ennett Hegland 2, Ethan Melton, Jason Taylor
-
SB: Hunter Mims
-
SF: Conner Johnson
-
PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Noah Collier 5.0 2 2 2 5 8 0 Andrew Burton 2.0 3 1 1 3 2 0 Totals 7.0 5 3 3 8 10 0
-
TS-#P: Noah Collier 47-91, Andrew Burton 18-43
-
GO-FO: Noah Collier 2-2, Andrew Burton 0-2
-
FPS-BF: Noah Collier 10-21, Andrew Burton 3-11
-
-
BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Trey Boswell 3 0 0 0 1 1 Joey York 3 0 0 0 1 1 Matthew Armstrong 1 2 0 0 3 1 Tanner Stombaugh 3 1 1 1 0 1 Shane McCrane 3 0 1 0 1 0 Nick Comeaux 2 0 0 0 0 2 Blake Crass 2 0 0 0 1 2 Heath Smith 1 0 0 0 0 1 Bryson Alcorn 3 0 2 2 0 0 Ryan Jones 2 0 1 0 1 1 Blake Nation – – – – – – Totals 23 3 5 3 8 10
-
TB: Tanner Stombaugh, Bryson Alcorn 2, Shane McCrane, Ryan Jones
-
LOB: Heath Smith 2, Tanner Stombaugh, Matthew Armstrong, Joey York 4, Trey Boswell 3, Blake Crass, Shane McCrane 4, Nick Comeaux 4
-
SF: Tanner Stombaugh
-
PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Blake Crass 2.2 8 6 5 3 1 0 Bryson Alcorn 4.1 5 2 2 3 4 0 Totals 7.0 13 8 7 6 5 0
-
TS-#P: Bryson Alcorn 41-69, Blake Crass 40-71, Ryan Jones
-
GO-FO: Bryson Alcorn 1-6, Blake Crass 2-3, Ryan Jones
-
FPS-BF: Bryson Alcorn 13-21, Blake Crass 11-19, Ryan Jones
Tagged baseball, Midway, Oliver Springs