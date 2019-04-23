Sports

Pitching By Christopher Van Hook Shuts Out Clinton, Oak Ridge Takes The Win

Christopher Van Hook threw a shutout to lead Oak Ridge past Clinton 12-0 on Monday.

In the first inning, Oak Ridge got their offense started when Jonathan Milloway singled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring one run.

Oak Ridge scored five runs in the third inning. The big bats were led by Van Hook, Bryson Caldwell, and Alex McNaughton, all sending runners across the plate with RBIs in the inning.

One bright spot for Clinton was a single by Lowe in the second inning.

Van Hook was the winning pitcher for Oak Ridge. He lasted six innings, allowing three hits and zero runs while striking out 11 and walking one.

Johnson took the loss for Clinton. He allowed six hits and nine runs over three and a third innings, striking out five.

The Wildcats saw the ball well today, racking up 12 hits in the game. Milloway, Ricky Jennings, and Matthew Swigert all had two hits each for Oak Ridge.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E OKRD 1 0 5 3 0 3 X 12 12 2 CLNT 0 0 0 0 0 0 X 0 3 5

Oak Ridge

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Donovon Black 3 2 0 0 1 0 Ricky Jennings 4 2 2 1 0 1 Jackson Hart 1 0 0 0 0 0 Christopher Van Hook 4 1 1 2 1 0 Jonathan Milloway 2 2 2 1 2 0 Bryson Caldwell 2 2 1 3 0 1 Clay Williams 2 1 1 0 0 0 Alex McNaughton 3 0 1 1 0 0 Rylan Glenn 1 0 0 0 0 1 Mark Pinchback 2 0 0 0 0 2 Logan Rosenburger 1 0 1 0 0 0 Bryson Parks 1 0 1 1 0 0 Matthew Swigert 3 1 2 1 1 1 Jacob Parton 0 1 0 0 0 0 Brady Hutson – – – – – – 29 12 12 10 5 6

2B: Christopher Van Hook

3B: Ricky Jennings

TB: Ricky Jennings 4, Matthew Swigert 2, Logan Rosenburger, Clay Williams, Alex McNaughton, Bryson Caldwell, Christopher Van Hook 2, Bryson Parks, Jonathan Milloway 2

LOB: Rylan Glenn 2, Mark Pinchback 2, Ricky Jennings 3, Alex McNaughton 3, Jackson Hart 2, Bryson Caldwell 2, Christopher Van Hook 6, Donovon Black 5

SB: Jacob Parton, Christopher Van Hook, Donovon Black, Jonathan Milloway 2

SF: Bryson Caldwell

SAC: Clay Williams, Bryson Caldwell, Donovon Black

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Christopher Van Hook 6.0 3 0 0 1 11 0 6.0 3 0 0 1 11 0

W: Christopher Van Hook

TS-#P: Christopher Van Hook 55-82

GO-FO: Christopher Van Hook 1-3

FPS-BF: Christopher Van Hook 14-24

Clinton

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Blake Lowe 1 0 0 0 1 1 James Cloud 1 0 0 0 0 0 Logan Bowling 2 0 0 0 0 2 Andrew Weeks 1 0 1 0 0 0 Chase Lockard 2 0 0 0 0 0 Nick Graham 1 0 1 0 0 0 Nathan Lee 1 0 0 0 0 0 Harrison Martin 1 0 0 0 0 1 Aaron Miller 1 0 0 0 0 1 Austin Pemberton 1 0 0 0 0 0 Junebug Pruitt 1 0 0 0 0 1 Trace Wandell 1 0 0 0 0 1 Spencer Byrd 3 0 0 0 0 2 Luke Johnson 0 0 0 0 0 0 Colby Holbrook 1 0 0 0 0 1 Mac Lowe 2 0 1 0 0 0 Jackson Leinart 1 0 0 0 0 1 Colby Moody 1 0 0 0 0 0 Austin Lowe – – – – – – 22 0 3 0 1 11

TB: Nick Graham, Andrew Weeks, Mac Lowe

LOB: Jackson Leinart 2, Nathan Lee, Logan Bowling, Trace Wandell 2, James Cloud, Chase Lockard, Aaron Miller 2, Spencer Byrd 3

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Luke Johnson 3.1 6 9 9 5 5 0 Colby Holbrook 2.2 5 3 1 0 1 0 6.0 11 12 10 5 6 0

L: Luke Johnson

TS-#P: Colby Holbrook 30-42, Luke Johnson 48-83

GO-FO: Colby Holbrook 3-6, Luke Johnson 3-2

FPS-BF: Colby Holbrook 11-17, Luke Johnson 16-22

