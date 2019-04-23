Sports

Late Score Costs Anderson County Against Halls

Anderson County stayed in it until the end, but Halls wins in a 3-2 victory on Monday. Halls was down 2-1 in the bottom of the fifth inning when Cassie Norris doubled on a 2-0 count, scoring two runs.

The pitching was strong on both sides. Halls pitchers struck out four, while Anderson County sat down five.

Halls knotted the game up at one in the bottom of the third inning. Norris singled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring one run.

Brianna Blair got the win for Halls. She allowed seven hits and two runs over seven innings, striking out four and walking zero.

Hannah Bruce took the loss for Anderson County. She lasted six innings, allowing five hits and three runs while striking out five.

Anderson County totaled seven hits. Leah Freeman and Jade Richards each racked up two hits for Anderson County.

Norris led Halls with two hits in two at bats.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E ANDR 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 2 7 0 HLLS 0 0 1 0 2 0 X 3 5 2

Anderson County

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Jada Reeves 4 0 1 0 0 1 Mallorie Overton 4 0 1 0 0 0 Emilee Fowler 3 0 0 0 0 0 Hannah Bruce 3 0 0 0 0 0 Leah Freeman 3 1 2 0 0 0 Aundria Long 3 0 0 0 0 1 Abbie Buswell 2 0 1 0 0 1 Jade Richards 3 1 2 1 0 0 MaKenzie Jones 2 0 0 0 0 1 Hannah Freeman – – – – – – 27 2 7 1 0 4

2B: Abbie Buswell

TB: Leah Freeman 2, Abbie Buswell 2, Mallorie Overton, Jada Reeves, Jade Richards 2

LOB: Hannah Bruce, Emilee Fowler 2, MaKenzie Jones 3, Aundria Long, Mallorie Overton 3, Jada Reeves 2, Jade Richards 2

SB: Jada Reeves

SAC: MaKenzie Jones

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Hannah Bruce 6.0 5 3 3 3 5 0 6.0 5 3 3 3 5 0

L: Hannah Bruce

TS-#P: Hannah Bruce 58-101

GO-FO: Hannah Bruce 9-1

FPS-BF: Hannah Bruce 16-26

Halls

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Baldridge 3 2 1 0 0 0 Tanna Hensley 3 1 1 0 0 0 Cassie Norris 2 0 2 3 1 0 Aspen Calloway 2 0 0 0 1 0 Leyna Gould 2 0 0 0 1 1 Brianna Blair 3 0 0 0 0 1 Lauren Lawson 3 0 0 0 0 0 Brianna McMillian 3 0 0 0 0 2 Madisyn Thacker 2 0 1 0 0 1 23 3 5 3 3 5

2B: Cassie Norris

TB: Madisyn Thacker, Tanna Hensley, Baldridge, Cassie Norris 3

LOB: Aspen Calloway 2, Madisyn Thacker, Brianna McMillian, Lauren Lawson, Tanna Hensley, Baldridge, Brianna Blair 2

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Brianna Blair 7.0 7 2 1 0 4 0 7.0 7 2 1 0 4 0

W: Brianna Blair

TS-#P: Brianna Blair 74-106

GO-FO: Brianna Blair 7-8

FPS-BF: Brianna Blair 19-29

