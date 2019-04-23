Sports
Late Score Costs Anderson County Against Halls
Anderson County stayed in it until the end, but Halls wins in a 3-2 victory on Monday. Halls was down 2-1 in the bottom of the fifth inning when Cassie Norris doubled on a 2-0 count, scoring two runs.
The pitching was strong on both sides. Halls pitchers struck out four, while Anderson County sat down five.
Halls knotted the game up at one in the bottom of the third inning. Norris singled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring one run.
Brianna Blair got the win for Halls. She allowed seven hits and two runs over seven innings, striking out four and walking zero.
Hannah Bruce took the loss for Anderson County. She lasted six innings, allowing five hits and three runs while striking out five.
Anderson County totaled seven hits. Leah Freeman and Jade Richards each racked up two hits for Anderson County.
Norris led Halls with two hits in two at bats.
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|ANDR
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|0
|HLLS
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|X
|3
|5
|2
-
-
BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Jada Reeves 4 0 1 0 0 1 Mallorie Overton 4 0 1 0 0 0 Emilee Fowler 3 0 0 0 0 0 Hannah Bruce 3 0 0 0 0 0 Leah Freeman 3 1 2 0 0 0 Aundria Long 3 0 0 0 0 1 Abbie Buswell 2 0 1 0 0 1 Jade Richards 3 1 2 1 0 0 MaKenzie Jones 2 0 0 0 0 1 Hannah Freeman – – – – – – Totals 27 2 7 1 0 4
-
2B: Abbie Buswell
-
TB: Leah Freeman 2, Abbie Buswell 2, Mallorie Overton, Jada Reeves, Jade Richards 2
-
LOB: Hannah Bruce, Emilee Fowler 2, MaKenzie Jones 3, Aundria Long, Mallorie Overton 3, Jada Reeves 2, Jade Richards 2
-
SB: Jada Reeves
-
SAC: MaKenzie Jones
-
PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Hannah Bruce 6.0 5 3 3 3 5 0 Totals 6.0 5 3 3 3 5 0
-
L: Hannah Bruce
-
TS-#P: Hannah Bruce 58-101
-
GO-FO: Hannah Bruce 9-1
-
FPS-BF: Hannah Bruce 16-26
-
-
BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Baldridge 3 2 1 0 0 0 Tanna Hensley 3 1 1 0 0 0 Cassie Norris 2 0 2 3 1 0 Aspen Calloway 2 0 0 0 1 0 Leyna Gould 2 0 0 0 1 1 Brianna Blair 3 0 0 0 0 1 Lauren Lawson 3 0 0 0 0 0 Brianna McMillian 3 0 0 0 0 2 Madisyn Thacker 2 0 1 0 0 1 Totals 23 3 5 3 3 5
-
2B: Cassie Norris
-
TB: Madisyn Thacker, Tanna Hensley, Baldridge, Cassie Norris 3
-
LOB: Aspen Calloway 2, Madisyn Thacker, Brianna McMillian, Lauren Lawson, Tanna Hensley, Baldridge, Brianna Blair 2
-
PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Brianna Blair 7.0 7 2 1 0 4 0 Totals 7.0 7 2 1 0 4 0
-
W: Brianna Blair
-
TS-#P: Brianna Blair 74-106
-
GO-FO: Brianna Blair 7-8
-
FPS-BF: Brianna Blair 19-29
Tagged Anderson County, Halls, Softball