Harriman out lasts Coalfield in slug fest

Coalfield fell behind early and couldn’t come back in an 18-12 loss to Harriman on Monday. Harriman scored on a single by Hickey, an error, a single by O Goins, a walk by Bertram, an error, and a grand slam by Goins in the second inning.

Carlee Kees drove in four runners in the loss on a home run in the fourth and a home run in the sixth.

Coalfield fired up the offense in the first inning, when an error scored one run for The Lady Yellow Jackets.

Coalfield notched four runs in the fourth inning. The rally was led by a single by Alexis Morrison and a home run by Kees.

Phillips led things off on the rubber for Harriman. She allowed 18 hits and 12 runs over seven innings, striking out four and walking zero.

Anna Smith started the game for Coalfield. She lasted four and two-thirds innings, allowing nine hits and 13 runs while striking out five.

Coalfield totaled 18 hits in the game. Leeah Henry, Morrison, and Kees each managed three hits to lead Coalfield.

Harriman racked up 12 hits. Goins, Taylor, Bullard, Hickey, and Goldston each collected multiple hits for Harriman.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E HRRM 0 11 0 7 0 0 0 18 12 2 CLFL 1 1 3 4 0 1 2 12 18 3

Harriman

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Bertram 3 2 0 1 1 2 Goldston 5 2 2 5 0 0 Shillings 3 1 1 0 2 0 Goins 4 2 1 4 1 1 Bullard 4 3 2 0 0 0 Taylor 4 2 2 0 1 1 Hickey 3 2 2 2 2 0 Moore 4 2 0 2 1 1 O Goins 4 2 2 2 0 1 Phillips – – – – – – 34 18 12 16 8 6

HR: Goldston, Goins

TB: Taylor 2, O Goins 2, Hickey 2, Bullard 2, Goldston 5, Shillings, Goins 4

LOB: Moore 4, Bertram, O Goins, Hickey 2, Bullard, Goldston, Goins 2

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Phillips 7.0 18 12 11 0 4 2 7.0 18 12 11 0 4 2

TS-#P: Phillips 84-119

GO-FO: Phillips 8-8

FPS-BF: Phillips 26-40

Coalfield

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Miklaya 4 0 1 0 0 0 Malachi 5 0 0 1 0 1 Mackenzy 5 2 2 1 0 0 Anna 4 0 2 0 0 0 Maples Alexis 1 1 1 0 0 0 Carlee 4 3 3 4 0 0 Lindsey 4 1 1 0 0 2 Taylor Landrum 4 1 2 1 0 1 Morrison 4 2 3 2 0 0 Leeha 4 1 3 2 0 0 39 12 18 11 0 4

2B: Taylor Landrum, Mackenzy

3B: Mackenzy

HR: Carlee 2

TB: Leeha 3, Miklaya, Anna 2, Lindsey, Taylor Landrum 3, Mackenzy 5, Maples Alexis, Morrison 3, Carlee 9

LOB: Leeha, Miklaya 4, Anna, Lindsey 4, Taylor Landrum, Malachi 2, Morrison 2, Carlee

SAC: Miklaya

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Anna 4.2 9 13 11 6 5 2 Maples Alexis 2.1 3 5 4 2 1 0 Anna 4.2 9 13 11 6 5 2 7.0 12 18 14 8 6 2

TS-#P: Anna 60-108, Maples Alexis 25-46

GO-FO: Anna 5-1, Maples Alexis 1-4

FPS-BF: Anna 21-31, Maples Alexis 8-13

