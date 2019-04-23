Sports

Coalfield Holds Onto Victory as Wartburg Almost Erases 5-Run Deficit

The Coalfield Yellow Jackets built a five-run lead in the third inning and then held off Wartburg charge for a 7-6 victory on Monday. Wartburg scored four runs in the failed comeback on a single by Andrew McPeters in the fourth, a single by Jeremiah Davis in the fourth, and a single by Ian Elrod in the seventh.

An early lead helped propel Coalfield to victory. The Yellow Jackets scored on a single by Jeffrey Speer in the first inning, a walk by Luke Adkisson in the first inning, a sacrifice fly by Wyatt Withrow in the second inning, and a double by Ashton Jones in the second inning.

Jones got the win for Coalfield. He went six and two-thirds innings, allowing six runs on 11 hits and striking out eight. Nathan Harvey threw one-third of an inning in relief out of the bullpen.

Trevor Hill took the loss for Wartburg. He surrendered five runs on seven hits over five innings, striking out one.

Patrick Lester started the game for Wartburg. He allowed two hits and two runs over one inning, striking out one.

Coalfield totaled nine hits in the game. Speer, Austin Hensley, and Dawson Nitzschke all had two hits for The Yellow Jackets.

Wartburg Central collected 11 hits on the day. Jeremiah Davis went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead Wartburg in hits.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E WRTB 1 0 1 3 0 0 1 6 11 2 CLFD 2 3 2 0 0 0 X 7 9 2

Wartburg Central

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO #11 3 1 1 0 1 1 #6 3 2 2 0 1 0 #23 4 0 1 2 0 1 #7 4 0 3 3 0 0 #22 4 0 0 0 0 2 #21 4 1 1 0 0 2 #20 4 1 2 1 0 0 #2 3 1 1 0 1 2 #3 3 0 0 0 0 1 #25 – – – – – – 32 6 11 6 3 9

2B: #21

TB: #21 2, #6 2, #20 2, #7 3, #11, #23, #2

LOB: #21 6, #6, #22 6, #11 2, #3 5, #23 3, #2

SB: #20, #2

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR #21 1.0 2 2 2 4 1 0 #22 5.0 7 5 2 3 1 0 6.0 9 7 4 7 2 0

L: #22

TS-#P: #21 14-33, #22 67-110

GO-FO: #21 0-2, #22 4-9

FPS-BF: #21 5-9, #22 14-28

Coalfield

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Nathan Harvey 4 2 1 0 0 0 Lance Byrd 3 2 1 0 1 0 Wyatt Withrow 0 0 0 2 2 0 Jeffrey Speer 4 1 2 1 0 0 Dawson Nitzschke 4 0 2 0 0 0 Ashton Jones 3 0 1 2 0 0 Luke Adkisson 3 0 0 1 1 1 Jericho Lowe 2 1 0 0 2 1 Austin Hensley 3 1 2 1 1 0 Johnny Carroll – – – – – – 26 7 9 7 7 2

2B: Austin Hensley, Ashton Jones

TB: Nathan Harvey, Austin Hensley 3, Jeffrey Speer 2, Ashton Jones 2, Dawson Nitzschke 2, Lance Byrd

LOB: Luke Adkisson 6, Nathan Harvey 3, Jeffrey Speer 2, Ashton Jones 3, Jericho Lowe 3, Dawson Nitzschke 5, Lance Byrd

SB: Nathan Harvey

SF: Wyatt Withrow 2

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Ashton Jones 6.2 11 6 4 3 8 0 Nathan Harvey 0.1 0 0 0 0 1 0 7.0 11 6 4 3 9 0

W: Ashton Jones

TS-#P: Nathan Harvey 3-3, Ashton Jones 78-114

GO-FO: Nathan Harvey, Ashton Jones 5-5

FPS-BF: Nathan Harvey 1-1, Ashton Jones 19-34

