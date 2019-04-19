Obituaries

Julis Leach, Oliver Springs

Julis Leach, age 67, of Oliver Springs, passed away peacefully Sunday, April 14, 2019 after a brave battle with cancer.

Julis was a devoted member of Milestone Church in Morgan County, Omega Lodge #536 in Oliver Springs, and the Great Smoky Mountain Emmaus Community. He worked many positions at the Oak Ridge Nuclear Complex and retired after 38 years from Y-12.

He loved to restore and ride Cushman motor scooters which provided an opportunity for Cindy and him to travel and make dear friends all over the country as members of Cushman Club of America. Later he began to custom build and competitively pull garden tractors, resulting in more travel and friends, especially with the Three Rivers Antique Tractor and Engine Club.

Julis is survived by his wife Cindy;

2 daughters: Shannon Leach Amos (Warren) of Destin Florida and

Julie Leach Wooten (Dusty) of Arab Alabama

4 grandchildren: Savannah Amos, Ben and Logan Wooten, Tyler Benson

5 honorary grandchildren: Eric, Mac, Ella Amos, Ethan Wooten, “Charlie” Benson

A short visitation followed by a Masonic funeral will be held April 28th from 12-1:15 continuing into a Celebration of Life until 4. All family and friends are welcome. Location: Oliver Springs Historical Society Museum.

In lieu of flowers, Julis wanted donations made to:

Omega Lodge #536 Charity Fund Please mail to Jackson Funeral Services, PO Box 91, Oliver Springs, TN 37840.

