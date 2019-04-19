Obituaries

Gregory Paul Cox, Clinton

Gregory Paul Cox, age 51, fell asleep with Jesus on April 18, 2019. He graduated from Clinton High School and Asbury College. He was a corporal in the USMC Special Forces. He was the Clinton High School band director in the 90’s. He was a coffee roaster and served as an ordained minister of the Gospel at Crossroads Christ Fellowship in Claxton and Pearisburg Christ Fellowship in Pearisburg, VA. He is preceded in death by his father, Rev. Paul Cox.

He is survived by:

Wife……………………. Sabrena Cox

Children……………. Rebekah, Logan (Maddi), & Anthony Cox

Mother……………… Kathryn Cox

Grandchildren….. Samuel and Sadie Cox

Brothers……………. Tony (Joy) Cox

Lynn (Linda) Cox

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Monday, April 22, 2019 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. His funeral service will immediately follow in the chapel with Pastor Don Payne officiating. His graveside will be 10:00 am, Tuesday at Oak Ridge Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, Greg requested that memorials in his memory be donated to Crossroads Academy (105 Fellowship Lane, Powell, TN 37849) which he helped start and believed in the vision for the future growth of the Academy. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.

holleygamble.com

