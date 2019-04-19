Sports

Walk-Off Seals Win For Pigeon Forge Against Kingston

A walk-off left Kingston on the wrong end of a 10-9 defeat to Pigeon Forge on Thursday. Pigeon Forge trailed 9-8 in the bottom of the seventh inning when #20 singled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring two runs.

Kingston trailed by four runs in the first inning, but then fought back to lower the final margin as they scored nine runs in the failed comeback. Daunte Inman, Chandler Worley, Inman, Kain Collins, Jesse Griffey, and Worley picked up RBIs to lead the rally.

In the first inning, Pigeon Forge got their offense started when #23 homered on a 1-1 count, scoring two runs.

Kingston evened things up at six in the top of the sixth inning as they scored two runs when Griffey singled.

Joe Tipton was on the pitcher’s mound for Kingston. He went five innings, allowing six runs on five hits and striking out three. Worley threw one and one-third innings out of the bullpen.

Kingston hit two home runs on the day. Worley went yard in the seventh inning. Collins had a long ball in the sixth inning.

The Jackets collected 13 hits on the day. Collins, Brady Luttrell, Colton Robinette, Inman, and Worley all had multiple hits for RC Bees Varsity. Collins went 3-for-4 at the plate.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E RNCT 0 1 1 1 0 3 3 9 12 2 PGNF 4 0 1 0 1 0 4 10 10 3

Roane County

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Brady Luttrell 4 0 2 0 0 0 Jesse Griffey 5 0 1 2 0 0 Jake Tipton 4 0 0 0 0 0 Chandler Worley 4 1 2 2 0 1 Colton Robinette 4 2 2 0 0 0 Kain Collins 4 3 3 2 0 0 Daunte Inman 4 0 2 2 0 0 Nathan McNelley 4 1 0 0 0 3 Wyatt Heidle 3 0 1 0 0 0 Joe Tipton – – – – – – 36 9 13 8 0 4

2B: Daunte Inman

3B: Kain Collins

HR: Chandler Worley, Kain Collins

TB: Chandler Worley 5, Kain Collins 8, Wyatt Heidle, Brady Luttrell 2, Jesse Griffey, Colton Robinette 2, Daunte Inman 3

LOB: Chandler Worley, Kain Collins, Wyatt Heidle 3, Brady Luttrell, Jake Tipton 4, Jesse Griffey 3, Nathan McNelley 3, Colton Robinette 3

SAC: Brady Luttrell

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Joe Tipton 5.0 5 6 5 5 3 1 Chandler Worley 1.1 5 4 2 0 1 0 6.1 10 10 7 5 4 1

TS-#P: Chandler Worley 15-27, Joe Tipton 55-113

GO-FO: Chandler Worley 2-0, Joe Tipton 2-7

FPS-BF: Chandler Worley 6-11, Joe Tipton 13-29

Pigeon Forge

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO #18 4 2 2 3 1 0 #23 5 2 1 2 0 0 #8 2 1 0 0 1 1 #20 3 0 1 2 2 1 #4 4 0 2 1 0 1 #16 3 2 1 1 0 0 #2 4 0 2 0 0 0 #6 1 0 0 0 0 1 #24 2 1 0 0 0 0 #12 2 0 0 0 1 0 #5 1 1 1 0 0 0 #7 – – – – – – 31 10 10 9 5 4

2B: #18, #5

HR: #23

TB: #18 3, #20, #16, #2 2, #23 4, #4 2, #5 2

LOB: #18 4, #6, #24 3, #20 2, #16 2, #2 2, #12, #23 4, #4 3

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR #7 6.0 8 7 5 0 3 2 #2 1.0 4 2 2 0 1 0 7.0 12 9 7 0 4 2

TS-#P: #7 55-90, #2 13-19

GO-FO: #7 6-8, #2 0-2

FPS-BF: #7 12-31, #2 5-7

