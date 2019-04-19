Sports

High Scoring Game Leaves Rockwood On the losing side of the scoreboard

Both teams put up a bunch of runs, but Rockwood fell to University High 12-9 on Thursday.

In the first inning, The Tigers got their offense started when Nate Brackett singled on a 3-1 count, scoring one run.

University High pulled away for good with five runs in the second inning. In the second Meredith was struck by a pitch, driving in a run, Degenarro’s sac fly scored one run for University High, Byrd singled on a 1-2 count, scoring one run, and Peeler singled on a 2-0 count, scoring two runs.

Peeler pitched University High to victory. He allowed four hits and three runs over four and a third innings, striking out three.

Austin Orr took the loss for Rockwood. He allowed 12 hits and 11 runs over three innings, striking out three.

Hare started the game for University High. He went one and two-thirds innings, allowing six runs on six hits

Rockwood saw the ball well today, with ten hits in the game. Kyle VanPatten, Brackett, Sean Freels, and Dylan Williams each collected two hits for Rockwood.

University High tallied 12 hits. Borthock, Byrd, and Degenarro all managed multiple hits for University High. Borthock went 3-for-3 at the plate to lead Them in hits.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E RCKW 6 0 0 1 0 2 X 9 10 3 UNVR 2 5 2 1 2 X X 12 12 1

Rockwood

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Kyle VanPatten 4 1 2 1 0 0 Austin Orr 4 0 1 0 0 0 Nate Brackett 3 2 2 1 1 1 Dylan Williams 4 2 2 1 0 0 Sean Freels 3 2 2 2 1 0 Nathan Smith 1 0 0 0 2 0 Landon Vitatoe 3 1 0 0 1 1 Ryan Nelson 1 1 0 1 0 1 Thad Jackson 1 0 1 0 1 0 24 9 10 6 6 3

2B: Dylan Williams, Sean Freels

TB: Nate Brackett 2, Dylan Williams 3, Thad Jackson, Sean Freels 3, Austin Orr, Kyle VanPatten 2

LOB: Dylan Williams 2, Landon Vitatoe 5, Nathan Smith 2, Ryan Nelson 2, Austin Orr 2, Kyle VanPatten 2

SB: Dylan Williams, Austin Orr, Kyle VanPatten

SAC: Thad Jackson

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Austin Orr 3.0 12 11 9 2 3 0 Ryan Nelson 1.1 0 1 1 1 1 0 Austin Orr 3.0 12 11 9 2 3 0 Nathan Smith 0.2 0 0 0 1 1 0 5.0 12 12 10 4 5 0

L: Austin Orr

TS-#P: Nathan Smith 10-15, Ryan Nelson 13-20, Austin Orr 55-93

GO-FO: Nathan Smith 0-1, Ryan Nelson 1-2, Austin Orr 1-4

FPS-BF: Nathan Smith 2-3, Ryan Nelson 4-5, Austin Orr 16-29

University

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Hare 3 3 1 0 0 0 Meredith 3 1 1 1 0 0 Degenarro 2 2 2 2 0 0 Pollock 3 1 1 1 0 0 Byrd 4 1 2 2 0 1 Peeler 4 0 1 4 0 1 C. Pollock 2 1 1 0 2 1 Barnett 2 1 0 0 1 2 Borthock 3 2 3 0 1 0 Townsend – – – – – – 26 12 12 10 4 5

TB: Degenarro 2, Peeler, Byrd 2, Borthock 3, Hare, C. Pollock, Pollock, Meredith

LOB: Peeler 5, Byrd 4, Hare 4, C. Pollock 2, Barnett 5, Pollock 3, Meredith 2

SB: Degenarro, Peeler, Meredith

SF: Degenarro, Pollock

SAC: Barnett

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Hare 1.2 6 6 6 4 0 0 Peeler 4.1 4 3 2 2 3 0 6.0 10 9 8 6 3 0

W: Peeler

TS-#P: Peeler 35-64, Hare 25-50

GO-FO: Peeler 6-1, Hare 0-3

FPS-BF: Peeler 9-20, Hare 9-14

