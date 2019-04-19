Sports

Rockwood Lady Tigers Take the win over Wartburg Central

The Rockwood Lady Tigers cruised to an easy victory over Wartburg Central 7-1 on Thursday

In the first inning, Rockwood got their offense started when Shasta Thompson doubled on a 1-1 count, scoring one run.

The Lady Tigers tallied three runs in the sixth inning. Bella Jolly and KaeLee Dyer all contributed in the big inning with RBIs.

Dyer took the win for Rockwood. She lasted seven innings, allowing three hits and one run while striking out eight.

Bit Cox led things off in the circle for Wartburg Central. She surrendered six runs on eight hits over five innings, striking out six and walking one. Sydney Aytes threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen.

Rockwood tallied one home run on the day. Tiani Porter blasted one in the fifth inning.

Rockwood racked up ten hits in the game. Dyer, Porter, and Thompson each collected multiple hits for Rockwood. Dyer led The Lady Tigers with three hits in four at bats.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E WRTB 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 3 0 RCKW 1 0 1 0 2 3 X 7 10 3

Wartburg Central

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Jacey Gouge 3 0 0 0 1 2 Alexis Harrison 3 1 0 0 1 2 Allie Aytes 4 0 1 1 0 1 Taylin Griffith 3 0 1 0 0 0 #16 0 0 0 0 0 0 Mikaela Smith 2 0 0 0 1 1 Cynthia Susak 3 0 0 0 0 1 Maelee Hamby 3 0 1 0 0 0 Caycay Johnson 3 0 0 0 0 0 Olivia Jones 1 0 0 0 2 1 Bit Cox – – – – – – 25 1 3 1 5 8

TB: Maelee Hamby, Allie Aytes, Taylin Griffith

LOB: Cynthia Susak 3, Caycay Johnson, Maelee Hamby 2, Mikaela Smith 2, Allie Aytes 4, Taylin Griffith

SB: Olivia Jones, Allie Aytes, Taylin Griffith

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Bit Cox 5.0 8 6 6 1 6 1 Sydney Aytes 1.0 2 1 1 1 1 0 6.0 10 7 7 2 7 1

TS-#P: Bit Cox 58-76, Sydney Aytes 12-21

GO-FO: Bit Cox 6-3, Sydney Aytes 0-2

FPS-BF: Bit Cox 18-24, Sydney Aytes 4-6

Rockwood

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO KaeLee Dyer 4 2 3 2 0 1 Tiani Porter 4 2 2 2 0 1 Shasta Thompson 4 0 2 2 0 0 Hailey Griffis 3 0 0 0 0 2 Paige McDonald 3 1 1 0 0 1 Shalei Hicks 2 1 0 0 1 1 Bella Jolly 3 1 1 1 0 0 Shealynn Wilson 3 0 1 0 0 0 McKenzie Minnick 2 0 0 0 1 1 28 7 10 7 2 7

2B: Bella Jolly, Paige McDonald, Shasta Thompson 2

HR: Tiani Porter

TB: Bella Jolly 2, KaeLee Dyer 3, Paige McDonald 2, Tiani Porter 5, Shasta Thompson 4, Shealynn Wilson

LOB: KaeLee Dyer, Paige McDonald 2, Tiani Porter 4, Shasta Thompson 2, Hailey Griffis 2, Shalei Hicks 2, Shealynn Wilson 2

SB: KaeLee Dyer

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR KaeLee Dyer 7.0 3 1 0 5 8 0 7.0 3 1 0 5 8 0

W: KaeLee Dyer

TS-#P: KaeLee Dyer 80-130

GO-FO: KaeLee Dyer 7-3

FPS-BF: KaeLee Dyer 17-30

