May Earns Victory For Midway Lady Waves In No-Hitter Against Sunbright

Aubrie May was brilliant on the rubber on Thursday, as she threw a no-hitter to lead Midway Lady Waves past Sunbright 4-1.

Midway grabbed an early lead as they scored on a single by Anna Bosnak, a triple by Emma Hill, a single by Rilea Ellison, and a single by Marrissa Stakley in the second inning.

May took the win for Midway as She allowed zero hits and one run over seven innings, striking out two.

Midway saw the ball well today, racking up ten hits in the game. Ellison, Hill, Laurn Bornhoeft, and Stakley all managed two hits for Midway.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E MDWY 0 4 0 0 0 0 0 4 10 0 SNBR 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 3

Midway

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Caitlyn Ross 3 1 0 0 1 0 Rilea Ellison 4 0 2 1 0 0 Marrissa Stakley 4 0 2 1 0 0 Macy Young 3 0 0 0 0 0 Rebecca Lemasters 3 1 1 0 1 0 Laurn Bornhoeft 4 1 2 0 0 0 Aubrie May 4 0 0 0 0 1 Anna Bosnak 4 0 1 1 0 0 Emma Hill 3 1 2 1 0 0 Kadie Lewis – – – – – – 32 4 10 4 2 1

3B: Emma Hill

TB: Emma Hill 4, Laurn Bornhoeft 2, Marrissa Stakley 2, Anna Bosnak, Rilea Ellison 2, Rebecca Lemasters

LOB: Emma Hill, Caitlyn Ross, Marrissa Stakley 3, Macy Young 5, Anna Bosnak, Rilea Ellison 3, Aubrie May 3, Rebecca Lemasters 5

SB: Anna Bosnak

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Aubrie May 7.0 0 1 0 4 2 0 7.0 0 1 0 4 2 0

W: Aubrie May

TS-#P: Aubrie May 52-100

GO-FO: Aubrie May 9-7

FPS-BF: Aubrie May 5-25

Sunbright

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Jones 1 0 0 0 2 0 Smith 3 1 0 0 0 0 Shannon 1 0 0 0 1 0 Trent 3 0 0 0 0 1 Brown 3 0 0 0 0 0 Davis 3 0 0 0 0 1 Daniel 2 0 0 0 1 0 Burchfield 2 0 0 0 0 0 Mcfadin 2 0 0 0 0 0 20 1 0 0 4 2

LOB: Burchfield, Brown, Shannon, Daniel, Trent 3, Smith 2

SB: Shannon, Smith

