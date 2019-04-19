Sports

Clinton Loses Lead Early In Defeat to Sequoyah

The Clinton Dragons watched the game slip away early and couldn’t recover in an 8-1 loss to Sequoyah on Thursday. Sequoyah took the lead on a single in the second inning.

The Dragons struggled to put runs on the board and had a tough time defensively containing Sequoyah, giving up eight runs.

Sequoyah fired up the offense in the second inning. C Self singled on a 2-2 count, scoring two runs.

Sequoyah scored three runs in the third inning. B Martin, J Hansen, and Self powered the big inning with RBIs.

J Wiggins pitched Sequoyah to victory. He went six innings, allowing one run on two hits and striking out seven. P Abdulla threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen.

Nick Graham took the loss for Clinton. He surrendered five runs on one hit over two and a third innings.

Nathan Lee and Blake Lowe each managed one hit to lead Clinton. The Dragons tore up the base paths, as two players stole at least two bases. Austin Pemberton led the way with three.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E SQYH 0 2 3 1 1 1 0 8 4 1 CLNT 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 1

Sequoyah

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO J Stakely 4 0 1 0 1 1 C Moses 3 0 0 0 1 1 C Fritts 1 1 0 0 0 0 J Britton 3 0 0 0 1 0 J Wiggins 2 0 0 0 2 0 L Brackett 2 1 0 1 1 0 P Abdulla 3 1 1 1 1 0 B Martin 3 1 0 1 1 1 J Hansen 2 2 1 1 0 1 C Self 2 0 1 3 2 0 A Arp – – – – – – A Buckner – – – – – – 25 8 4 7 10 4

2B: J Hansen, J Stakely

TB: J Hansen 2, J Stakely 2, P Abdulla, C Self

LOB: J Hansen, J Wiggins 3, C Fritts, J Britton 3, C Moses 6, B Martin, J Stakely 4, L Brackett 3

SB: E Neal, P Abdulla

SF: L Brackett

SAC: J Hansen

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR J Wiggins 6.0 2 1 1 2 7 0 P Abdulla 1.0 0 0 0 0 2 0 7.0 2 1 1 2 9 0

W: J Wiggins

TS-#P: J Wiggins 57-89, P Abdulla 8-11

GO-FO: J Wiggins 2-6, P Abdulla 0-1

FPS-BF: J Wiggins 17-22, P Abdulla 3-3

Clinton

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Blake Lowe 3 0 1 0 0 2 Logan Bowling 3 0 0 0 0 1 Chase Lockard 3 0 0 0 0 0 Nathan Lee 3 0 1 0 0 0 Luke Johnson 2 0 0 0 0 1 Jackson Leinart 1 0 0 0 0 1 Austin Pemberton 2 1 0 0 0 1 Trace Wandell 1 0 0 0 0 1 Spencer Byrd 0 0 0 0 2 0 Junebug Pruitt 1 0 0 0 0 0 Connor Moody 2 0 0 0 0 0 Harrison Martin 1 0 0 0 0 1 Mac Lowe 1 0 0 0 0 1 Nick Graham – – – – – – James Cloud – – – – – – 23 1 2 0 2 9

TB: Nathan Lee, Blake Lowe

LOB: Connor Moody 2, Nathan Lee, Luke Johnson, Logan Bowling, Austin Pemberton, Mac Lowe

SB: Austin Pemberton 3, Spencer Byrd 2

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Nick Graham 2.1 1 5 4 5 0 0 Harrison Martin 2.0 1 2 1 4 2 0 Nathan Lee 2.2 2 1 1 1 2 0 7.0 4 8 6 10 4 0

L: Nick Graham

TS-#P: Nick Graham 26-59, Nathan Lee 29-46, Harrison Martin 16-44

GO-FO: Nick Graham 3-5, Nathan Lee 4-2, Harrison Martin 3-1

FPS-BF: Nick Graham 7-16, Nathan Lee 5-11, Harrison Martin 5-12

