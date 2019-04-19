Sports

Anderson County Claws Back, But Falls Just Short Against Lenoir City

Anderson County Mavericks fought back after falling down by six runs in the third inning. The comeback fell just short though, in a 9-8 defeat to Lenoir City on Thursday.

Anderson County couldn’t keep up with Lenoir City early in the game. Lenoir City scored on a single by Gus Fine in the first inning, a single by Preston Adams in the second inning, and a double by Drake Randolph in the second inning as they scored 3-runs.

Lenoir City scored four runs in the third inning. The big inning for Lenoir City came thanks to doubles by Randolph and Wyatt Collins.

Justin Kincaid was the winning pitcher for Lenoir City. He went four innings, allowing four runs on five hits and striking out one. Hayden Vinyard, Jamin Guetterman, and Beckett Harper all put in work in relief out of the bullpen, steering their team towards the victory.

Seiber took the loss for Anderson County. He lasted one and two-thirds innings, allowing eight hits and five runs while striking out one and walking zero.

Anderson County racked up ten hits on the day. Cole Foust and Andrew Fox each had two hits on the day.

Lenoir City saw the ball well today, as they had 13 hits in the game. Randolph, Garrett Tollett, Collins, Fine, and Adams all managed multiple hits for Lenoir City. Randolph went 4-for-4 at the plate to lead Lenoir City in hits.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E ANDR 0 2 1 1 2 0 2 8 9 1 LNRC 2 3 4 0 0 0 X 9 13 2

Anderson County

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Andrew Fox 4 0 2 2 1 0 Connor Tackett 5 0 0 1 0 0 Tyler Phillips 3 1 1 0 1 0 Caleb Wilhoit 4 1 1 0 0 0 Luke Lowery 4 0 1 1 0 0 Preston Seiber 4 2 1 1 0 1 Cole Foust 4 1 2 0 0 0 Zach Webber 2 0 1 1 1 0 Eli Varner 1 0 1 1 3 0 Devin Wilcox – – – – – – 31 8 10 7 6 1

2B: Caleb Wilhoit

TB: Luke Lowery, Tyler Phillips, Preston Seiber, Andrew Fox 2, Zach Webber, Caleb Wilhoit 2, Cole Foust 2, Eli Varner

LOB: Luke Lowery 2, Tyler Phillips 2, Preston Seiber 3, Andrew Fox 5, Zach Webber 2, Connor Tackett 6, Caleb Wilhoit 3, Cole Foust 2

SB: Tyler Phillips 2, Eli Varner

SAC: Zach Webber

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Preston Seiber 1.2 8 5 5 0 1 0 Eli Varner 1.0 2 4 4 4 2 0 Andrew Fox 3.1 3 0 0 0 7 0 6.0 13 9 9 4 10 0

L: Preston Seiber

TS-#P: Preston Seiber 27-37, Andrew Fox 38-56, Eli Varner 19-44

GO-FO: Preston Seiber 1-2, Andrew Fox 1-2, Eli Varner

FPS-BF: Preston Seiber 10-12, Andrew Fox 8-14, Eli Varner 3-9

Lenoir City

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Preston Adams 3 3 2 1 1 1 Gus Fine 4 2 2 1 0 2 Drake Randolph 4 1 4 5 0 0 Wyatt Collins 4 0 2 2 0 0 Gabe Williams 3 0 0 0 1 1 Zack Spears 3 0 0 0 0 2 Garrett Tollett 3 2 3 0 1 0 Justin Kincaid 2 0 0 0 1 1 Hayden Vinyard 0 0 0 0 0 0 Beckett Harper 4 0 0 0 0 3 Jamin Guetterman – – – – – – Evan Anderson – – – – – – 30 9 13 9 4 10

2B: Garrett Tollett, Drake Randolph 3, Wyatt Collins

3B: Preston Adams

TB: Garrett Tollett 4, Preston Adams 4, Drake Randolph 7, Gus Fine 2, Wyatt Collins 3

LOB: Beckett Harper 5, Preston Adams 2, Gabe Williams, Justin Kincaid, Gus Fine 4, Wyatt Collins 2, Zack Spears

SAC: Hayden Vinyard

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Justin Kincaid 4.0 5 4 4 5 1 0 Jamin Guetterman 1.0 4 2 2 0 0 0 Hayden Vinyard 1.1 0 2 0 1 0 0 Beckett Harper 0.2 0 0 0 0 0 0 7.0 9 8 6 6 1 0

W: Justin Kincaid

TS-#P: Hayden Vinyard 13-21, Jamin Guetterman 10-18, Beckett Harper 6-12, Justin Kincaid 34-67

GO-FO: Hayden Vinyard 1-3, Jamin Guetterman 2-0, Beckett Harper 0-2, Justin Kincaid 5-4

FPS-BF: Hayden Vinyard 4-8, Jamin Guetterman 3-7, Beckett Harper 1-2, Justin Kincaid 8-21

