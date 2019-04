Featured

One confirmed fatality when vehicle is found submerged near Bull Run Park

Posted on by in Featured, News with

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Department confirms that one person is dead after a vehicle was discovered fully submerged in a waterway near Bull Run Park.

Investigators got the call at around 9:24 p.m.

We’ll pass along more information when it becomes Available.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...

Tagged Anderson County, breaking news, Car, submerged