A big 6th inning Costs Anderson County Against Karns

Anderson County led Karns 6-2 going into the sixth when Karns erupted for nine runs securing the 11-6 victory. but Karns was down 6-5 in the top of the sixth inning when Kate Swafford singled on a 0-2 count, scoring two runs.

Anderson County collected ten hits and Karns had 12 in the high-scoring affair.

Anderson County got on the board in the second inning when Aundria Long singled on a 3-1 count, scoring one run.

Anderson County notched four runs in the third inning. Leah Freeman and Abbie Buswell powered the big inning with RBIs.

Madi Lamon got the win for Karns. She allowed four hits and one run over four innings, striking out three and walking one.

Hannah Bruce took the loss for Anderson County. She lasted five and a third innings, allowing eight hits and ten runs while striking out three.

Jennifer Bezark started the game for Karns. She lasted three innings, allowing six hits and five runs while striking out one and walking one

Anderson County tallied ten hits. Freeman and Buswell each had two hits to lead the Lady Mavs.

Karns saw the ball well today, racking up 12 hits in the game. Swafford, Elizabeth Breeden, Lamon, Gia Price, and Amanda Weaver all managed multiple hits for Karns. Swafford led Karns with three hits in five at bats.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E KRNS 0 0 0 1 1 9 0 11 12 3 ANDR 0 1 4 0 1 0 0 6 10 6

Karns

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Elizabeth Breeden 5 2 2 1 0 0 Anna Kate Reichter 4 1 0 1 0 0 Kate Swafford 5 1 3 3 0 0 Amanda Weaver 5 2 2 1 0 0 Gia Price 3 2 2 1 1 1 Jennifer Bezark 4 0 1 0 0 0 Kelcie Jade Grubb 2 1 0 1 2 1 Madi Lamon 3 1 2 0 1 0 Brianna Knight 1 1 0 0 0 1 Keely Overbay 2 0 0 1 0 1 34 11 12 9 4 4

2B: Kate Swafford

TB: Amanda Weaver 2, Kate Swafford 4, Gia Price 2, Elizabeth Breeden 2, Jennifer Bezark, Madi Lamon 2

LOB: Anna Kate Reichter 3, Keely Overbay 3, Amanda Weaver 2, Brianna Knight, Elizabeth Breeden 3, Jennifer Bezark 2, Madi Lamon 2

SB: Gia Price, Elizabeth Breeden

SAC: Anna Kate Reichter, Brianna Knight

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Jennifer Bezark 3.0 6 5 4 1 1 0 Madi Lamon 4.0 4 1 1 1 3 0 7.0 10 6 5 2 4 0

W: Madi Lamon

TS-#P: Jennifer Bezark 42-66, Madi Lamon 61-87

GO-FO: Jennifer Bezark 5-2, Madi Lamon 4-3

FPS-BF: Jennifer Bezark 12-17, Madi Lamon 10-18

Anderson County

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Jada Reeves 3 0 1 0 1 0 Mallorie Overton 4 1 0 0 0 0 Emilee Fowler 4 1 1 0 0 0 Hannah Bruce 3 0 1 0 1 0 Leah Freeman 4 2 2 1 0 0 Aundria Long 4 0 1 1 0 2 Abbie Buswell 4 0 2 1 0 0 Jade Richards 4 0 1 1 0 1 MaKenzie Jones 3 0 1 0 0 1 Hannah Freeman – – – – – – 33 6 10 4 2 4

3B: Leah Freeman

TB: Leah Freeman 4, Hannah Bruce, Abbie Buswell 2, Emilee Fowler, MaKenzie Jones, Aundria Long, Jada Reeves, Jade Richards

LOB: Leah Freeman 3, Hannah Bruce 3, Abbie Buswell, Emilee Fowler 3, MaKenzie Jones 3, Aundria Long 3, Mallorie Overton 4, Jada Reeves, Jade Richards 2

SB: Leah Freeman, Jade Richards

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Hannah Bruce 5.1 8 10 1 4 3 0 Hannah Freeman 1.2 4 1 0 0 1 0 7.0 12 11 1 4 4 0

L: Hannah Bruce

TS-#P: Hannah Bruce 66-109, Hannah Freeman 14-16

GO-FO: Hannah Bruce 8-3, Hannah Freeman 1-1

FPS-BF: Hannah Bruce 22-31, Hannah Freeman 7-9

