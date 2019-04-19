Sports
A sixth inning error gives Oliver Springs the win over Coalfield
The Oliver Springs Lady Cats snagged a late lead and defeated Coalfield 3-2 on Thursday. The game was tied at two with Oliver Springs batting in the bottom of the sixth when an error scored the game winning run.
The pitching was strong on both sides. Desirae Davis struck out one, while Anna Smith sat down nine for Coalfield.
Oliver Springs Lady Cats got things started in the first inning when Davis singled on a 2-2 count, scoring one run.
Davis led the Lady Cats to victory on the rubber. She surrendered two runs on nine hits over seven innings, striking out one.
Smith took the loss for Coalfield. She lasted six and a third innings, allowing six hits and three runs while striking out nine.
Savannah Ray led Oliver Springs with two hits in three at bats.
Smith went 3-for-3 at the plate to lead Coalfield in hits.
BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Miklaya 4 0 2 0 0 0 Malachi 4 0 0 0 0 1 Mackenzy 4 0 0 0 0 0 Anna 2 0 2 0 2 0 Carlee 4 0 2 0 0 0 Lindsey 4 0 1 0 0 1 Taylor Landrum 4 1 1 1 0 0 Morrison 3 0 1 0 0 0 Leeha 3 0 2 0 0 0 Totals 32 2 11 1 2 2
2B: Carlee
TB: Leeha 2, Miklaya 2, Anna 2, Lindsey, Taylor Landrum, Morrison, Carlee 3
LOB: Leeha, Miklaya 3, Lindsey 5, Taylor Landrum 6, Malachi 2, Mackenzy 2, Morrison 3, Carlee 3
SB: Morrison
PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Anna 6.0 5 3 2 7 8 0 Totals 6.0 5 3 2 7 8 0
TS-#P: Anna 71-137
GO-FO: Anna 2-6
FPS-BF: Anna 12-34
BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Taylor Jones 4 0 1 0 1 3 Ella Hampton 3 1 1 0 1 1 Savannah Ray 3 2 2 0 0 1 Desirae Davis 3 0 1 0 0 1 Hannah Robbins 2 0 0 0 0 1 Mabel Johnson 1 0 0 0 1 0 Haley McKinney 3 0 0 0 1 0 Faith McKee 2 0 0 0 0 2 Shelby Hileman 2 0 1 1 1 0 Breanna Broadus 1 0 0 0 2 0 Marley Jones 0 0 0 0 0 0 Kirstin Kegly 0 0 0 0 0 0 Totals 24 3 6 1 7 9
2B: Ella Hampton
TB: Taylor Jones, Ella Hampton 2, Shelby Hileman, Savannah Ray 2, Desirae Davis
LOB: Taylor Jones, Ella Hampton 2, Haley McKinney 4, Shelby Hileman, Faith McKee 3, Mabel Johnson, Breanna Broadus 3, Hannah Robbins 2, Desirae Davis 2
SB: Ella Hampton
PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Desirae Davis 7.0 9 2 0 2 1 0 Totals 7.0 9 2 0 2 1 0
W: Desirae Davis
TS-#P: Savannah Ray, Desirae Davis 63-101
GO-FO: Savannah Ray, Desirae Davis 7-10
FPS-BF: Savannah Ray, Desirae Davis 19-33
