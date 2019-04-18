Community

Benefit Car Wash, April 26th

A joint effort between the Boys and Girls Club’s of Roane County and the Youth Opportunity Center for Success and Independence, formerly the Roane Academy in the industrial park in Rockwood, is going to be having a car wash to benefit the Boys and Girls Club. The car wash will be at the facility coming up on Friday, April 26, from 8 AM till 6 PM. The address is 503 Cardiff Valley Road in Rockwood, in the Roane County Industrial Park. The cost is $10 per wash and that is outside only. Funds go to help the Boys and Girls Club in Harriman. This is an opportunity to allow the youth at the former Roane Academy to be involved in helping and in assisting the Boys and Girls Club of Roane County, and to increase their image in a positive role, as they continue to enhance their lives through rehabilitation from troubled pasts. For information please call Sandy Sheldon, Administtrative Asstant with Roane Academy at 865-245-6003 ext 47006.

