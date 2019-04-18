Featured

AC Finance Director to step down

Posted on

Our Media Partner WYSH has learned that Anderson County Finance Director Natalie Erb has submitted her resignation, effective May 23rd. Erb’s letter was reportedly submitted Wednesday afternoon, and comes during a highly-contentious budget process that appears more and more likely to end with a property tax increase.

WYSH has reached out to Ms. Erb, as well as the Human Resources Department, and county commissioners for comments, and as soon as we learn more about this developing story, we will pass it along to you as well as Jim Harris on WYSH news

