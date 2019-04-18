Obituaries
Helen Louise Cotton, Coalfield
Helen Louise Cotton, age 86 of Coalfield, passed away on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge. She was a member of Middle Creek Baptist Church. Helen was a precious and loving lady who was always kind to everyone she met. She was known as “Mamaw” to most everyone in the community. She had a very caring spirit and she dearly loved her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Bonnie Coday; Husband, Clifford Cotton; Two sons, Danny and Darrell Cotton; Sisters, Genevia, Audrey, and Joann; Brother, Weldon.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Diane and Mackie Meredith of Coalfield; Grandchildren, Joseph, and Shane Cotton and Tyler Meredith; Great-grandchildren, Laklee Meredith and Isiah Cotton; Step-grandchildren, Aaron and Allison Crump; Daughter-in-law, Gina Cotton; Sisters, Opal Coday and Johnnie Cagley; Brother, Jay Coday; Sister-in-law, Vivian Cotton;
Very close friends,Trula, Bernie, Phyllis, and Sue and a host of other good friends and other family members. Special friend, Ralph Bunch from Ohio.
A Graveside Service for family and friends will be held on Friday, April 19, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Anderson Memorial Gardens, Clinton, with Bro. Jason Stiltner officiating.
