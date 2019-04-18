Featured

Coaching legends Landers, Davis to be inducted May 3 into new Roane State Athletics Hall of Fame

HARRIMAN, Tenn. — Fans are invited to celebrate the induction of coach Andy Landers, coach Jim Davis, and the 1984 national champion women’s basketball team as the first members of the new Roane State Community College Athletics Hall of Fame.

The induction ceremony will be held on Friday, May 3 from 3:15-4:15 p.m. in the Raider Room at the main campus, 276 Patton Lane in Harriman. The Raider Room is located inside the Vann Student Center in the Dunbar Building.

The event is free and open to the public. Visitors are asked to RSVP by contacting Kristi Beason at (865) 882-4524 or beasonk@roanestate.edu.

Landers coached Roane State women’s basketball from 1975-1979. He posted an 82-21 record and three Top 10 national finishes in four years before becoming the first full-time women’s basketball coach at the University of Georgia. After 36 years at Georgia, Landers had 944 career wins, 11 SEC titles and five Final Four appearances.

Davis was Roane State’s women’s basketball coach from 1979-1985. He posted a 127-35 record and his 1984 team won the college’s only national title in a National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) sport. Davis went on to coach at major colleges and the WNBA, spending much of his career at Clemson University. His Clemson teams won 355 games, earned two ACC championships, and made 14 NCAA Tournament appearances.

