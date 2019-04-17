Obituaries

James Lloyd Sharp, Clinton

James Lloyd Sharp, age 86, passed away on April 16th at his home in Clinton after a courageous battle with mesothelioma.

Lloyd (as his friends called him) was born on November 18, 1932, to the late Floyd A. and Eula Waller Sharp. Despite his long battle, he never lost the ability to brighten the day of everyone that he came into contact with and give comfort to those who came to comfort him. These traits and countless others are just a small part of the reason that he was so deeply loved by his family and will be missed so much.

Lloyd was a member of the South Clinton Baptist Church. He was an avid bowler, camper and connoisseur of desserts.

In addition to his parents, Lloyd is preceded in death by his wife, Betty Sharp; son, David Sharp; grandson, Jason Sharp; great grandson, Dillon Sharp; brothers, William Sharp and Dr. Jim Sharp.

He is survived by his wife Patsy Robbins Sharp; sons, Dennis(Leah) and Danny (Cherly) Sharp; grandchildren, Dennis Sharp, Jr. (Waynette), Amanda Angel (Kevin), Josh Sharp (Melissa), Katrina Bass(Derrick), Blake Sharp, Courtney Sharp, Ashley Sharp, Kelsey Sharp, Aaron Sharp; eleven great grandchildren and stepchildren, Sonya Robbins Parker (David), Robert Robbins and step grandchildren, Joey Parker and Mindy Parker.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, April 18, 2019 a the Woodhaven Memorial Gardens in Claxton at 12 noon. www.holleygamble.com

