Hubert F. Blaylock, Harriman

Hubert F. Blaylock, age 89, of Harriman, passed away Monday, April 15, 2019 at his home. Hubert served his country from 1952-1954 in the Army. He was an active member of South Harriman Baptist Church, the Masons, the Shriners and a founding member of the Walden Ridge Antique Car Club.

Hubert is preceded in death by sons Donny and Danny Blaylock.

Mother and Father, Anderson and Lavada Blaylock

Brothers, Everett and Pat Blaylock

Sisters, Janie Johnson and Vernell Barnett

Hubert is survived by

Wife, Estle Blaylock

Daughter, Tammy Johnson

Step-son, Ronnie Hall

Brother, George Blaylock

Sisters, Barbara Roberts, Annette Walker and Betty Smith

Host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews

The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman with funeral service to follow at 8:00 p.m. Reverend Matt Edwards and Reverend Mason Goodman officiating. Graveside will be 1:00 p.m. Friday, April 19, 2019 at Roane Memorial Gardens. Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman is serving the Blaylock family. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com

