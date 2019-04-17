Obituaries
Hubert F. Blaylock, Harriman
Hubert F. Blaylock, age 89, of Harriman, passed away Monday, April 15, 2019 at his home. Hubert served his country from 1952-1954 in the Army. He was an active member of South Harriman Baptist Church, the Masons, the Shriners and a founding member of the Walden Ridge Antique Car Club.
Hubert is preceded in death by sons Donny and Danny Blaylock.
Mother and Father, Anderson and Lavada Blaylock
Brothers, Everett and Pat Blaylock
Sisters, Janie Johnson and Vernell Barnett
Hubert is survived by
Wife, Estle Blaylock
Daughter, Tammy Johnson
Step-son, Ronnie Hall
Brother, George Blaylock
Sisters, Barbara Roberts, Annette Walker and Betty Smith
Host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews
The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman with funeral service to follow at 8:00 p.m. Reverend Matt Edwards and Reverend Mason Goodman officiating. Graveside will be 1:00 p.m. Friday, April 19, 2019 at Roane Memorial Gardens. Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman is serving the Blaylock family. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com