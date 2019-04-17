Community

Citywide Brush Pick-Up Begins April 29

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (April 16, 2019) – The citywide brush pick-up program will begin Monday, April 29, 2019. Tree limbs as well as bagged yard clippings and leaves will be picked up. City collection efforts will follow the accompanying schedule as closely as possible.

Residents have always been very cooperative, and we ask for their continued cooperation this year by following a few guidelines:

All limbs should be placed near, but not beyond the curb. The butt end of the limb should be near the street. Keep materials off sidewalks and out of parking areas and gutters.

Residents are asked not to place any brush at the curb more than one week prior to the scheduled pick-up day to maintain the cleanliness of our City.

Limb diameter should be no larger than three inches at any point.

Yard clippings and leaves must be in plastic bags. It should be noted that yard waste will be collected with the regularly scheduled refuse collection throughout the year.

There is a limit of one truckload of material per residence. A truckload is defined as one pickup truck or approximately 3′ high x 4′ wide x 8′ long; approximately 100 cubic feet maximum.

Crews will not pick up piles that have brush or limbs mixed with rubbish or trash.

All materials must be in place no later than 7:30 a.m. on the scheduled pick-up day. Any materials put out after 7:30 a.m. on the scheduled pick-up day may not be collected.

Please note that the proposed schedule is a general guide and can vary considerably from the actual schedule due to weather conditions and/or the amount of participation by residents.

For more information, contact Waste Connections of Tennessee at (865) 482-3656.

