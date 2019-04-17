Featured

No Injuries After Basement Fire in Oak Ridge, Cats Rescued

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (April 16, 2019) – On Monday, April 15, 2019, at approximately 5:40 p.m., the Oak Ridge Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire on Hugh Lane. Upon arrival, firefighters spotted heavy smoke coming from the basement area of a three-unit condominium.

There were two occupants, a mother and her teenage son, inside at the time of the fire. Both were able to escape safely before crews arrived. The flames in the basement were quickly extinguished by the first crew on the scene and no injuries were reported.

Firefighters were able to locate two cats inside the building and administer oxygen to the pets at the scene. Both cats were then turned back over to their owners.

The fire caused serious damage to the building and its contents, including slight smoke damage to the adjacent condominium. The cause appears to be accidental, likely due to smoking in the storage area of the basement.

The American Red Cross was contacted to assist the affected occupants.

