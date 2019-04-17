Sports

Lady Bobcats blow out Oakdale 15-0

The Lady Bobcats of Oliver Springs didn’t need long to put Oakdale away as they scored 11-runs in the bottom of the 1st.

Savannah Ray pitched 3 strong innings giving up no hits, and had 6 strikeouts.

Mabel Johnson was 2-for-3 for the Lady Bobcats with 6 strikeouts and no walks.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E OKDL 0 0 0 X X X X 0 0 1 OLVR 11 1 3 X X X X 15 11 0

Oakdale

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Madison 1 0 0 0 0 0 #32 1 0 0 0 0 1 #17 1 0 0 0 0 1 #21 1 0 0 0 0 0 #25 1 0 0 0 0 1 #22 1 0 0 0 0 0 #10 1 0 0 0 0 1 #11 1 0 0 0 0 1 #20 1 0 0 0 0 1 #2 – – – – – – 9 0 0 0 0 6

LOB: #10 2, #20 2, #11 2

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR #21 2.1 11 15 9 5 1 0 2.1 11 15 9 5 1 0

L: #21

TS-#P: #21 60-101

GO-FO: #21 1-4

FPS-BF: #21 15-27

Oliver Springs

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Taylor Jones 2 2 2 2 0 0 Ella Hampton 2 1 1 1 1 0 Savannah Ray 3 1 2 2 0 0 Desirae Davis 0 2 0 1 0 0 Hannah Robbins 0 0 0 0 1 0 Mabel Johnson 3 2 2 3 0 0 Haley McKinney 2 1 1 2 0 0 Lacy Myers 0 1 0 0 1 0 Faith McKee 1 0 0 0 0 1 Marley Jones 2 1 1 1 0 0 Shelby Hileman 1 1 0 0 0 0 Kirstin Kegly 1 0 0 0 1 0 Breanna Broadus 0 1 0 0 1 0 McKinley Lowery 2 2 2 2 0 0 19 15 11 14 5 1

2B: Ella Hampton, Mabel Johnson, Savannah Ray

TB: Taylor Jones 2, Ella Hampton 2, Marley Jones, Haley McKinney, McKinley Lowery 2, Mabel Johnson 3, Savannah Ray 3

LOB: Ella Hampton 2, Haley McKinney, Shelby Hileman, Faith McKee 3, Mabel Johnson, Savannah Ray 2

SB: Taylor Jones, Marley Jones, Mabel Johnson, Desirae Davis

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Savannah Ray 3.0 0 0 0 0 6 0 3.0 0 0 0 0 6 0

W: Savannah Ray

TS-#P: Savannah Ray 26-35

GO-FO: Savannah Ray 3-0

FPS-BF: Savannah Ray 7-9

