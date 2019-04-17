Sports
Lady Bobcats blow out Oakdale 15-0
The Lady Bobcats of Oliver Springs didn’t need long to put Oakdale away as they scored 11-runs in the bottom of the 1st.
Savannah Ray pitched 3 strong innings giving up no hits, and had 6 strikeouts.
Mabel Johnson was 2-for-3 for the Lady Bobcats with 6 strikeouts and no walks.
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|OKDL
|0
|0
|0
|X
|X
|X
|X
|0
|0
|1
|OLVR
|11
|1
|3
|X
|X
|X
|X
|15
|11
|0
-
-
BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Madison 1 0 0 0 0 0 #32 1 0 0 0 0 1 #17 1 0 0 0 0 1 #21 1 0 0 0 0 0 #25 1 0 0 0 0 1 #22 1 0 0 0 0 0 #10 1 0 0 0 0 1 #11 1 0 0 0 0 1 #20 1 0 0 0 0 1 #2 – – – – – – Totals 9 0 0 0 0 6
-
LOB: #10 2, #20 2, #11 2
-
PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR #21 2.1 11 15 9 5 1 0 Totals 2.1 11 15 9 5 1 0
-
L: #21
-
TS-#P: #21 60-101
-
GO-FO: #21 1-4
-
FPS-BF: #21 15-27
-
-
BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Taylor Jones 2 2 2 2 0 0 Ella Hampton 2 1 1 1 1 0 Savannah Ray 3 1 2 2 0 0 Desirae Davis 0 2 0 1 0 0 Hannah Robbins 0 0 0 0 1 0 Mabel Johnson 3 2 2 3 0 0 Haley McKinney 2 1 1 2 0 0 Lacy Myers 0 1 0 0 1 0 Faith McKee 1 0 0 0 0 1 Marley Jones 2 1 1 1 0 0 Shelby Hileman 1 1 0 0 0 0 Kirstin Kegly 1 0 0 0 1 0 Breanna Broadus 0 1 0 0 1 0 McKinley Lowery 2 2 2 2 0 0 Totals 19 15 11 14 5 1
-
2B: Ella Hampton, Mabel Johnson, Savannah Ray
-
TB: Taylor Jones 2, Ella Hampton 2, Marley Jones, Haley McKinney, McKinley Lowery 2, Mabel Johnson 3, Savannah Ray 3
-
LOB: Ella Hampton 2, Haley McKinney, Shelby Hileman, Faith McKee 3, Mabel Johnson, Savannah Ray 2
-
SB: Taylor Jones, Marley Jones, Mabel Johnson, Desirae Davis
-
PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Savannah Ray 3.0 0 0 0 0 6 0 Totals 3.0 0 0 0 0 6 0
-
W: Savannah Ray
-
TS-#P: Savannah Ray 26-35
-
GO-FO: Savannah Ray 3-0
-
FPS-BF: Savannah Ray 7-9
Tagged Oakdale, Oliver Springs, Softball