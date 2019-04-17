BBBTV12

Lady Bobcats blow out Oakdale 15-0

The Lady Bobcats of Oliver Springs didn’t need long to put Oakdale away as they scored 11-runs in the bottom of the 1st.

Savannah Ray pitched 3 strong innings giving up no hits, and had 6 strikeouts.

Mabel Johnson was 2-for-3 for the Lady Bobcats with 6 strikeouts and no walks.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E
OKDL 0 0 0 X X X X 0 0 1
OLVR 11 1 3 X X X X 15 11 0
  • Oakdale
  • BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO
    Madison 1 0 0 0 0 0
    #32 1 0 0 0 0 1
    #17 1 0 0 0 0 1
    #21 1 0 0 0 0 0
    #25 1 0 0 0 0 1
    #22 1 0 0 0 0 0
    #10 1 0 0 0 0 1
    #11 1 0 0 0 0 1
    #20 1 0 0 0 0 1
    #2
    Totals 9 0 0 0 0 6
  • LOB: #10 2, #20 2, #11 2
  • PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR
    #21 2.1 11 15 9 5 1 0
    Totals 2.1 11 15 9 5 1 0
  • L: #21
  • TS-#P: #21 60-101
  • GO-FO: #21 1-4
  • FPS-BF: #21 15-27
  • Oliver Springs
  • BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO
    Taylor Jones 2 2 2 2 0 0
    Ella Hampton 2 1 1 1 1 0
    Savannah Ray 3 1 2 2 0 0
    Desirae Davis 0 2 0 1 0 0
    Hannah Robbins 0 0 0 0 1 0
    Mabel Johnson 3 2 2 3 0 0
    Haley McKinney 2 1 1 2 0 0
    Lacy Myers 0 1 0 0 1 0
    Faith McKee 1 0 0 0 0 1
    Marley Jones 2 1 1 1 0 0
    Shelby Hileman 1 1 0 0 0 0
    Kirstin Kegly 1 0 0 0 1 0
    Breanna Broadus 0 1 0 0 1 0
    McKinley Lowery 2 2 2 2 0 0
    Totals 19 15 11 14 5 1
  • 2B: Ella Hampton, Mabel Johnson, Savannah Ray
  • TB: Taylor Jones 2, Ella Hampton 2, Marley Jones, Haley McKinney, McKinley Lowery 2, Mabel Johnson 3, Savannah Ray 3
  • LOB: Ella Hampton 2, Haley McKinney, Shelby Hileman, Faith McKee 3, Mabel Johnson, Savannah Ray 2
  • SB: Taylor Jones, Marley Jones, Mabel Johnson, Desirae Davis
  • PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR
    Savannah Ray 3.0 0 0 0 0 6 0
    Totals 3.0 0 0 0 0 6 0
  • W: Savannah Ray
  • TS-#P: Savannah Ray 26-35
  • GO-FO: Savannah Ray 3-0
  • FPS-BF: Savannah Ray 7-9

