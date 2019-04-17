Sports

Pitchers Duel In Low-Scoring Affair, Midway Middle School Falls To Scott County

Both teams were strong on the pitcher’s mound on Tuesday, but Scott County was just a little bit stronger at the plate in a victory over Midway Middle School on Tuesday. Evan Lemons started the game for Midway Middle School and recorded ten outs.

Midway Middle School lost despite out-hitting Scott County seven to one.

Bates was on the mound for Scott County. He went five and a third innings, allowing one run on five hits, striking out four and walking one.

Lemons started the game for Midway Middle School. He went three and a third innings, allowing two runs on one hit, striking out two and walking one. Tucker Proffitt and Aaron Fink entered the game as relief, throwing two innings and two-thirds of an inning respectively.

Caiden Brewer, Tyler Bentley, Proffitt, Coleman Ellison, Lemons, Brennan Reed, and Fink all had one hit to lead Midway Middle School.

Russ went 1-for-2 at the plate to lead Scott County in hits.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E MDWY 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 7 8 SCTT 0 0 0 2 1 0 X 3 1 3

Midway Middle School

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Brennan R. 3 0 1 0 1 1 Coleman E. 4 0 1 0 0 0 Tucker P. 2 0 1 0 1 0 Evan L. 3 0 1 0 0 0 Tyler B. 4 1 1 0 0 0 Aaron F. 4 0 1 0 0 1 Holt O. 2 0 0 0 1 2 Riley P. 1 0 0 0 0 1 Isiah S. 3 0 0 0 0 0 Caiden B. 2 0 1 0 1 0 Peyton S. 0 0 0 0 0 0 28 1 7 0 4 5

TB: Tyler B., Coleman E., Aaron F., Brennan R., Caiden B., Evan L., Tucker P.

LOB: Tyler B. 4, Coleman E. 3, Aaron F. 4, Brennan R. 2, Evan L. 5, Isiah S. 3, Holt O., Riley P. 3

SB: Isiah S., Holt O.

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Evan L. 3.1 1 2 0 1 2 0 Tucker P. 2.0 0 1 0 2 3 0 Aaron F. 0.2 0 0 0 0 0 0 6.0 1 3 0 3 5 0

TS-#P: Aaron F. 3-3, Evan L. 26-44, Tucker P. 25-44

GO-FO: Aaron F. 0-2, Evan L. 2-4, Tucker P. 1-1

FPS-BF: Aaron F. 2-2, Evan L. 5-13, Tucker P. 8-12

Scott County

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO B. 3 1 0 0 0 1 B. 2 1 0 0 1 0 L. 3 0 0 0 0 0 T. 0 0 0 0 0 0 F. 3 1 0 0 0 1 T. 2 0 0 0 0 0 R. 2 0 1 0 1 0 W. 1 0 0 0 1 0 K. 3 0 0 0 0 1 T. 3 0 0 0 0 2 22 3 1 0 3 5

TB: R.

LOB: L. 2, K. 3, T. 5, B., F. 3

SB: T.

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR B. 5.1 5 1 1 1 4 0 B. 0.2 1 0 0 2 0 0 F. 1.0 1 0 0 1 1 0 7.0 7 1 1 4 5 0

TS-#P: B. 55-82, B. 10-20, F. 11-22

GO-FO: B. 3-7, B. 1-0, F. 0-2

FPS-BF: B. 17-24, B. 1-4, F. 2-6

