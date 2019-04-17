Sports
Pitchers Duel In Low-Scoring Affair, Midway Middle School Falls To Scott County
Both teams were strong on the pitcher’s mound on Tuesday, but Scott County was just a little bit stronger at the plate in a victory over Midway Middle School on Tuesday. Evan Lemons started the game for Midway Middle School and recorded ten outs.
Midway Middle School lost despite out-hitting Scott County seven to one.
Bates was on the mound for Scott County. He went five and a third innings, allowing one run on five hits, striking out four and walking one.
Lemons started the game for Midway Middle School. He went three and a third innings, allowing two runs on one hit, striking out two and walking one. Tucker Proffitt and Aaron Fink entered the game as relief, throwing two innings and two-thirds of an inning respectively.
Caiden Brewer, Tyler Bentley, Proffitt, Coleman Ellison, Lemons, Brennan Reed, and Fink all had one hit to lead Midway Middle School.
Russ went 1-for-2 at the plate to lead Scott County in hits.
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|MDWY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|7
|8
|SCTT
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|X
|3
|1
|3
-
-
BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Brennan R. 3 0 1 0 1 1 Coleman E. 4 0 1 0 0 0 Tucker P. 2 0 1 0 1 0 Evan L. 3 0 1 0 0 0 Tyler B. 4 1 1 0 0 0 Aaron F. 4 0 1 0 0 1 Holt O. 2 0 0 0 1 2 Riley P. 1 0 0 0 0 1 Isiah S. 3 0 0 0 0 0 Caiden B. 2 0 1 0 1 0 Peyton S. 0 0 0 0 0 0 Totals 28 1 7 0 4 5
-
TB: Tyler B., Coleman E., Aaron F., Brennan R., Caiden B., Evan L., Tucker P.
-
LOB: Tyler B. 4, Coleman E. 3, Aaron F. 4, Brennan R. 2, Evan L. 5, Isiah S. 3, Holt O., Riley P. 3
-
SB: Isiah S., Holt O.
-
PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Evan L. 3.1 1 2 0 1 2 0 Tucker P. 2.0 0 1 0 2 3 0 Aaron F. 0.2 0 0 0 0 0 0 Totals 6.0 1 3 0 3 5 0
-
TS-#P: Aaron F. 3-3, Evan L. 26-44, Tucker P. 25-44
-
GO-FO: Aaron F. 0-2, Evan L. 2-4, Tucker P. 1-1
-
FPS-BF: Aaron F. 2-2, Evan L. 5-13, Tucker P. 8-12
-
-
BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO B. 3 1 0 0 0 1 B. 2 1 0 0 1 0 L. 3 0 0 0 0 0 T. 0 0 0 0 0 0 F. 3 1 0 0 0 1 T. 2 0 0 0 0 0 R. 2 0 1 0 1 0 W. 1 0 0 0 1 0 K. 3 0 0 0 0 1 T. 3 0 0 0 0 2 Totals 22 3 1 0 3 5
-
TB: R.
-
LOB: L. 2, K. 3, T. 5, B., F. 3
-
SB: T.
-
PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR B. 5.1 5 1 1 1 4 0 B. 0.2 1 0 0 2 0 0 F. 1.0 1 0 0 1 1 0 Totals 7.0 7 1 1 4 5 0
-
TS-#P: B. 55-82, B. 10-20, F. 11-22
-
GO-FO: B. 3-7, B. 1-0, F. 0-2
-
FPS-BF: B. 17-24, B. 1-4, F. 2-6
Tagged baseball, Midway Middle School, Scott County