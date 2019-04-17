BBBTV12

Pitchers Duel In Low-Scoring Affair, Midway Middle School Falls To Scott County

Both teams were strong on the pitcher’s mound on Tuesday, but Scott County was just a little bit stronger at the plate in a victory over Midway Middle School on Tuesday. Evan Lemons started the game for Midway Middle School and recorded ten outs.

Midway Middle School lost despite out-hitting Scott County seven to one.

Bates was on the mound for Scott County. He went five and a third innings, allowing one run on five hits, striking out four and walking one.

Lemons started the game for Midway Middle School. He went three and a third innings, allowing two runs on one hit, striking out two and walking one. Tucker Proffitt and Aaron Fink entered the game as relief, throwing two innings and two-thirds of an inning respectively.

Caiden Brewer, Tyler Bentley, Proffitt, Coleman Ellison, Lemons, Brennan Reed, and Fink all had one hit to lead Midway Middle School.

Russ went 1-for-2 at the plate to lead Scott County in hits.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E
MDWY 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 7 8
SCTT 0 0 0 2 1 0 X 3 1 3
  • Midway Middle School
  • BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO
    Brennan R. 3 0 1 0 1 1
    Coleman E. 4 0 1 0 0 0
    Tucker P. 2 0 1 0 1 0
    Evan L. 3 0 1 0 0 0
    Tyler B. 4 1 1 0 0 0
    Aaron F. 4 0 1 0 0 1
    Holt O. 2 0 0 0 1 2
    Riley P. 1 0 0 0 0 1
    Isiah S. 3 0 0 0 0 0
    Caiden B. 2 0 1 0 1 0
    Peyton S. 0 0 0 0 0 0
    Totals 28 1 7 0 4 5
  • TB: Tyler B., Coleman E., Aaron F., Brennan R., Caiden B., Evan L., Tucker P.
  • LOB: Tyler B. 4, Coleman E. 3, Aaron F. 4, Brennan R. 2, Evan L. 5, Isiah S. 3, Holt O., Riley P. 3
  • SB: Isiah S., Holt O.
  • PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR
    Evan L. 3.1 1 2 0 1 2 0
    Tucker P. 2.0 0 1 0 2 3 0
    Aaron F. 0.2 0 0 0 0 0 0
    Totals 6.0 1 3 0 3 5 0
  • TS-#P: Aaron F. 3-3, Evan L. 26-44, Tucker P. 25-44
  • GO-FO: Aaron F. 0-2, Evan L. 2-4, Tucker P. 1-1
  • FPS-BF: Aaron F. 2-2, Evan L. 5-13, Tucker P. 8-12
  • Scott County
  • BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO
    B. 3 1 0 0 0 1
    B. 2 1 0 0 1 0
    L. 3 0 0 0 0 0
    T. 0 0 0 0 0 0
    F. 3 1 0 0 0 1
    T. 2 0 0 0 0 0
    R. 2 0 1 0 1 0
    W. 1 0 0 0 1 0
    K. 3 0 0 0 0 1
    T. 3 0 0 0 0 2
    Totals 22 3 1 0 3 5
  • TB: R.
  • LOB: L. 2, K. 3, T. 5, B., F. 3
  • SB: T.
  • PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR
    B. 5.1 5 1 1 1 4 0
    B. 0.2 1 0 0 2 0 0
    F. 1.0 1 0 0 1 1 0
    Totals 7.0 7 1 1 4 5 0
  • TS-#P: B. 55-82, B. 10-20, F. 11-22
  • GO-FO: B. 3-7, B. 1-0, F. 0-2
  • FPS-BF: B. 17-24, B. 1-4, F. 2-6

