Sports

Jackson Muncy Of Anderson County Shuts Out Clinton

Posted on by in Sports with

Jackson Muncy had all the right stuff on Tuesday for Anderson County, allowing zero runs and besting Clinton by a score of 10-0

In the first inning, Anderson County got their offense started when B Lowe induced Tyler Phillips to hit into a fielder’s choice, but one run scored.

Anderson County tallied three runs in the fourth inning. Phillips, Luke Lowery, and Cole Foust powered the big inning with RBIs.

Muncy led the Mavericks to victory on the pitcher’s mound. He lasted six innings, allowing one hit and zero runs while striking out 11.

Lowe took the loss for Clinton. He lasted three and a third innings, allowing five hits and eight runs while striking out one.

Anderson County racked up nine hits in the game. Phillips, Lowery, and Foust all had multiple hits for Anderson County. Foust, Lowery, and Phillips each collected two hits to lead the team.

Lee led Clinton with one hit in three at bats.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E ANDR 2 3 0 3 0 2 X 10 9 1 CLNT 0 0 0 0 0 0 X 0 1 3

Anderson County

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Andrew Fox 2 3 0 1 0 0 Connor Tackett 2 0 1 0 1 1 Tyler Phillips 3 3 2 3 0 0 Caleb Wilhoit 3 0 0 0 0 1 Luke Lowery 3 0 2 3 0 0 Kobe Redden 0 1 0 0 0 0 Preston Seiber 1 0 0 0 2 1 Cole Foust 4 0 2 2 0 1 Zach Webber 4 0 1 0 0 2 Eli Varner 2 2 1 0 0 0 Jackson Muncy – – – – – – 24 10 9 9 3 6

2B: Luke Lowery, Cole Foust, Eli Varner

TB: Luke Lowery 3, Tyler Phillips 2, Zach Webber, Connor Tackett, Cole Foust 3, Eli Varner 2

LOB: Tyler Phillips, Preston Seiber, Andrew Fox, Zach Webber 5, Caleb Wilhoit 2, Cole Foust 2

SB: Tyler Phillips

SF: Luke Lowery, Tyler Phillips

SAC: Connor Tackett

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Jackson Muncy 6.0 1 0 0 3 11 0 6.0 1 0 0 3 11 0

W: Jackson Muncy

TS-#P: Jackson Muncy 66-98

GO-FO: Jackson Muncy 6-0

FPS-BF: Jackson Muncy 16-23

Clinton

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO B Lowe 2 0 0 0 1 1 Bowling 3 0 0 0 0 2 Lockard 2 0 0 0 0 0 James Cloud 1 0 0 0 0 0 Pemberton 1 0 0 0 1 1 Mac Lowe 1 0 0 0 0 1 Lee 3 0 1 0 0 2 Byrd 1 0 0 0 0 1 Connor Moody 1 0 0 0 1 1 Johnson 2 0 0 0 0 0 Martin 2 0 0 0 0 2 Leinert – – – – – – 19 0 1 0 3 11

TB: Lee

LOB: Johnson 2, Byrd 3, Lee 3, Connor Moody 3, B Lowe, Martin 2, Bowling

SAC: Byrd

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR B Lowe 3.1 5 8 7 2 1 0 Bowling 2.2 4 2 2 1 5 0 6.0 9 10 9 3 6 0

L: B Lowe

TS-#P: B Lowe 41-66, Bowling 35-50

GO-FO: B Lowe 4-3, Bowling 1-2

FPS-BF: B Lowe 15-22, Bowling 10-13

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...

Tagged Anderson County, baseball, clinton