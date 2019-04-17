Sports

Two Anderson County Pitchers Combine To Defeat Clinton In Shutout Game

Posted on by in Sports with

Anderson County Lady Mavs defeated Clinton 11-0 on Tuesday as two pitchers combined to throw a shutout. Mackenzie Mcneal induced a fly out from #20 to finish off the game.

Anderson County got on the board in the first inning. Mallorie Overton drove in one when she doubled.

Hannah Freeman was the winning pitcher for Anderson County. She allowed three hits and zero runs over four innings, striking out one and walking one. Mcneal threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen.

#8 took the loss for Clinton. She lasted two innings, allowing six hits and eight runs.

The Lady Mavs totaled 11 hits. Overton, Jade Richards, and MaKenzie Jones each had multiple hits. Overton went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead Anderson County in hits.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E ANDR 5 3 1 0 2 X X 11 11 1 CLNT 0 0 0 0 0 X X 0 3 2

Anderson County

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Jada Reeves 4 1 0 1 0 0 Mallorie Overton 4 3 3 1 0 0 Emilee Fowler 2 2 1 1 1 0 Hannah Bruce 2 2 0 2 1 0 Leah Freeman 3 1 1 1 0 0 Lea Elkins 1 0 0 0 0 0 Aundria Long 2 0 1 1 1 0 Kenzie Horton 1 0 0 0 0 0 Abbie Buswell 3 0 1 2 0 1 Jade Richards 3 0 2 1 0 0 MaKenzie Jones 2 1 2 1 0 0 Hannah Hooks – – – – – – Hannah Freeman – – – – – – Mackenzie Mcneal – – – – – – Reese Simpson – – – – – – 27 11 11 11 3 1

2B: Emilee Fowler, Aundria Long, Mallorie Overton 2

TB: Leah Freeman, Abbie Buswell, Emilee Fowler 2, MaKenzie Jones 2, Aundria Long 2, Mallorie Overton 5, Jade Richards 2

LOB: Leah Freeman 4, Hannah Bruce, Abbie Buswell 3, Emilee Fowler, Jada Reeves 4, Jade Richards

SB: Abbie Buswell, MaKenzie Jones 2, Jada Reeves

SF: MaKenzie Jones

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Hannah Freeman 4.0 3 0 0 1 1 0 Mackenzie Mcneal 1.0 0 0 0 0 0 0 5.0 3 0 0 1 1 0

W: Hannah Freeman

TS-#P: Hannah Freeman 22-34, Mackenzie Mcneal 4-5

GO-FO: Hannah Freeman 5-2, Mackenzie Mcneal 1-2

FPS-BF: Hannah Freeman 10-13, Mackenzie Mcneal 2-3

Clinton

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO #11 1 0 0 0 1 0 #19 2 0 0 0 0 1 #4 2 0 0 0 0 0 #21 2 0 0 0 0 0 #6 2 0 1 0 0 0 #2 2 0 1 0 0 0 #20 2 0 0 0 0 0 #13 1 0 1 0 0 0 #00 1 0 0 0 0 0 #8 – – – – – – #15 – – – – – – 15 0 3 0 1 1

TB: #6, #13, #2

LOB: #4, #00, #19 2, #20 2

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR #8 2.0 6 8 4 2 0 0 #15 3.0 5 3 3 1 1 0 5.0 11 11 7 3 1 0

L: #8

TS-#P: #8 30-59, #15 23-42

GO-FO: #8 0-6, #15 6-1

FPS-BF: #8 7-17, #15 8-16

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...

Tagged Anderson County, clinton, Softball