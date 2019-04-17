Sports
Rockwood Lady Tigers Jumps Out To Early Lead In Victory Over Sunbright
An early lead helped Rockwood Lady Tigers defeat Sunbright 12-4 on Tuesday. Rockwood scored on a double by Shasta Thompson and a home run by Paige McDonald in the first inning.
Rockwood tallied five runs in the second inning. The big inning was thanks to singles by Hailey Griffis, Bella Jolly, and Shealynn Wilson, a groundout by Thompson, and a double by Tiani Porter.
Griffis led the Rockwood Lady Tigers to victory in the pitcher’s circle. She lasted six innings, allowing six hits and four runs while striking out six.
Z Jones took the loss for Sunbright. She lasted five and two-thirds innings, allowing 12 hits and 12 runs while striking out six and walking zero.
Rockwood launched two home run on the day. McDonald put one out in the first and sixth innings.
Rockwood had 12 hits in the game. McDonald, Porter, and Thompson all had multiple hits for Rockwood. Porter and McDonald each collected three hits to lead The Lady Tigers.
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|SNBR
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|X
|4
|6
|2
|RCKW
|3
|5
|3
|0
|0
|1
|X
|12
|12
|3
BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO L Brown 3 1 1 0 0 2 Z Jones 2 2 1 1 1 0 H Shannon 2 1 1 1 1 0 A Trent 3 0 1 0 0 0 C Smith 3 0 0 2 0 0 L Davis 3 0 1 0 0 1 G Daniel 2 0 0 0 1 0 M Burchfield 3 0 1 0 0 2 #15 3 0 0 0 0 1 G Dial – – – – – – Totals 24 4 6 4 3 6
2B: Z Jones, H Shannon
TB: Z Jones 2, H Shannon 2, L Davis, A Trent, L Brown, M Burchfield
LOB: G Daniel, L Davis 2, C Smith 2, A Trent 2, #15 4, M Burchfield
SB: Z Jones
PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Z Jones 5.2 12 12 5 0 6 2 Totals 5.2 12 12 5 0 6 2
L: Z Jones
TS-#P: Z Jones 70-113
GO-FO: Z Jones 5-5
FPS-BF: Z Jones 17-32
BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Shalei Hicks 4 1 0 0 0 0 Tiani Porter 4 3 3 1 0 1 Shasta Thompson 4 2 2 4 0 0 Hailey Griffis 4 0 1 2 0 1 Paige McDonald 4 3 3 3 0 1 Bella Jolly 2 0 1 1 0 0 Shealynn Wilson 3 0 1 1 0 0 McKenzie Minnick 3 1 0 0 0 2 Kayla Gunter 3 1 1 0 0 1 Totals 31 12 12 12 0 6
2B: Tiani Porter 3, Shasta Thompson 2
HR: Paige McDonald 2
TB: Bella Jolly, Kayla Gunter, Paige McDonald 9, Tiani Porter 6, Shasta Thompson 4, Hailey Griffis, Shealynn Wilson
LOB: Paige McDonald, Shasta Thompson, Hailey Griffis, Shalei Hicks 3, McKenzie Minnick 2, Shealynn Wilson
SB: Shealynn Wilson
PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Hailey Griffis 6.0 6 4 4 3 6 0 Totals 6.0 6 4 4 3 6 0
W: Hailey Griffis
TS-#P: Hailey Griffis 64-105
GO-FO: Hailey Griffis 2-7
FPS-BF: Hailey Griffis 16-27