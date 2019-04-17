Sports

Rockwood Lady Tigers Jumps Out To Early Lead In Victory Over Sunbright

An early lead helped Rockwood Lady Tigers defeat Sunbright 12-4 on Tuesday. Rockwood scored on a double by Shasta Thompson and a home run by Paige McDonald in the first inning.

Rockwood tallied five runs in the second inning. The big inning was thanks to singles by Hailey Griffis, Bella Jolly, and Shealynn Wilson, a groundout by Thompson, and a double by Tiani Porter.

Griffis led the Rockwood Lady Tigers to victory in the pitcher’s circle. She lasted six innings, allowing six hits and four runs while striking out six.

Z Jones took the loss for Sunbright. She lasted five and two-thirds innings, allowing 12 hits and 12 runs while striking out six and walking zero.

Rockwood launched two home run on the day. McDonald put one out in the first and sixth innings.

Rockwood had 12 hits in the game. McDonald, Porter, and Thompson all had multiple hits for Rockwood. Porter and McDonald each collected three hits to lead The Lady Tigers.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E SNBR 2 0 2 0 0 0 X 4 6 2 RCKW 3 5 3 0 0 1 X 12 12 3

Sunbright

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO L Brown 3 1 1 0 0 2 Z Jones 2 2 1 1 1 0 H Shannon 2 1 1 1 1 0 A Trent 3 0 1 0 0 0 C Smith 3 0 0 2 0 0 L Davis 3 0 1 0 0 1 G Daniel 2 0 0 0 1 0 M Burchfield 3 0 1 0 0 2 #15 3 0 0 0 0 1 G Dial – – – – – – 24 4 6 4 3 6

2B: Z Jones, H Shannon

TB: Z Jones 2, H Shannon 2, L Davis, A Trent, L Brown, M Burchfield

LOB: G Daniel, L Davis 2, C Smith 2, A Trent 2, #15 4, M Burchfield

SB: Z Jones

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Z Jones 5.2 12 12 5 0 6 2 5.2 12 12 5 0 6 2

L: Z Jones

TS-#P: Z Jones 70-113

GO-FO: Z Jones 5-5

FPS-BF: Z Jones 17-32

Rockwood

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Shalei Hicks 4 1 0 0 0 0 Tiani Porter 4 3 3 1 0 1 Shasta Thompson 4 2 2 4 0 0 Hailey Griffis 4 0 1 2 0 1 Paige McDonald 4 3 3 3 0 1 Bella Jolly 2 0 1 1 0 0 Shealynn Wilson 3 0 1 1 0 0 McKenzie Minnick 3 1 0 0 0 2 Kayla Gunter 3 1 1 0 0 1 31 12 12 12 0 6

2B: Tiani Porter 3, Shasta Thompson 2

HR: Paige McDonald 2

TB: Bella Jolly, Kayla Gunter, Paige McDonald 9, Tiani Porter 6, Shasta Thompson 4, Hailey Griffis, Shealynn Wilson

LOB: Paige McDonald, Shasta Thompson, Hailey Griffis, Shalei Hicks 3, McKenzie Minnick 2, Shealynn Wilson

SB: Shealynn Wilson

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Hailey Griffis 6.0 6 4 4 3 6 0 6.0 6 4 4 3 6 0

W: Hailey Griffis

TS-#P: Hailey Griffis 64-105

GO-FO: Hailey Griffis 2-7

FPS-BF: Hailey Griffis 16-27

