Rockwood Tigers Takes A Tough Blow From Loudon

Tuesday was a long day for Rockwood, falling to Loudon 15-5.

The Tigers fired up the offense in the first inning. Sean Freels drove in one when he singled.

Loudon pulled away for good with four runs in the third inning when Myers singled on a 0-1 count, scoring one run, Duncan singled on a 0-1 count, scoring two runs, and Mallory’s sac fly scored one run for Loudon.

Loudon scored six runs in the fourth inning. Myers, Hickman, Bingham, Mallory, and Gibson powered the big inning with RBIs.

Bingham earned the win for Loudon. He lasted three innings, allowing two hits and two runs while striking out six. Duncan and Cooley entered the game out of the bullpen and helped to close out the game in relief.

Freels took the loss for Rockwood. He went two and a third innings, allowing five runs on six hits, striking out one and walking one.

Kyle VanPatten went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead the Tigers in hits.

Loudon tallied 13 hits in the game. Dockins, Myers, Hickman, and Mallory each racked up multiple hits for Loudon.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E RCKW 1 0 1 2 1 0 X 5 6 3 LDN 0 1 4 6 2 2 X 15 13 2

Rockwood

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Kyle VanPatten 3 2 2 0 0 1 Austin Orr 2 0 1 0 1 1 Nate Brackett 2 1 0 1 1 1 Dylan Williams 2 0 0 0 1 1 Sean Freels 2 1 1 1 0 1 Nathan Smith 3 1 1 0 0 0 Landon Vitatoe 2 0 0 1 1 1 Ryan Nelson 3 0 1 1 0 1 Thad Jackson 3 0 0 0 0 1 David Collett – – – – – – 22 5 6 4 4 8

2B: Nathan Smith, Kyle VanPatten

TB: Nathan Smith 2, Ryan Nelson, Sean Freels, Austin Orr, Kyle VanPatten 3

LOB: Nate Brackett 3, Dylan Williams 2, Landon Vitatoe, Nathan Smith 4, Thad Jackson, Sean Freels 2

SB: Austin Orr, Kyle VanPatten

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Sean Freels 2.1 6 5 4 1 1 0 Ryan Nelson 1.1 3 6 4 5 1 0 Nathan Smith 1.1 4 4 4 1 0 0 5.0 13 15 12 7 2 0

L: Sean Freels

TS-#P: Nathan Smith 20-33, Ryan Nelson 16-47, Sean Freels 25-38

GO-FO: Nathan Smith 1-3, Ryan Nelson 2-1, Sean Freels 2-4

FPS-BF: Nathan Smith 5-10, Ryan Nelson 5-13, Sean Freels 7-14

Loudon

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Dockins 5 2 3 2 0 0 Myers 4 3 3 2 0 0 Hickman 3 3 2 1 1 0 Duncan 3 1 1 2 1 0 Bingham 3 1 1 0 1 0 Mallory 3 0 2 3 0 0 Gibson 2 1 0 2 0 1 Cooley 2 1 0 0 2 0 Scott 2 0 1 0 2 1 Vance – – – – – – Baker – – – – – – Lunsford – – – – – – Watson – – – – – – Willis – – – – – – Oody – – – – – – Trout – – – – – – 27 15 13 12 7 2

2B: Bingham, Hickman, Mallory, Dockins

3B: Hickman

TB: Bingham 2, Myers 3, Duncan, Hickman 5, Mallory 3, Scott, Dockins 4

LOB: Bingham 2, Duncan, Gibson 2, Cooley, Dockins 3

SB: Dockins

SF: Gibson, Mallory

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Bingham 3.0 2 2 1 4 6 0 Cooley 1.0 2 2 2 0 0 0 Duncan 2.0 2 1 1 0 2 0 6.0 6 5 4 4 8 0

W: Bingham

TS-#P: Bingham 34-59, Duncan 15-21, Cooley 9-16

GO-FO: Bingham 1-0, Duncan 2-1, Cooley 2-0

FPS-BF: Bingham 9-13, Duncan 7-9, Cooley 2-5

