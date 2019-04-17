Sports
Oliver Springs Clinches Lead In Seventh Inning To Defeat Harriman
Oliver Springs took the lead late and defeated Harriman 8-4 on Tuesday. The game was tied at four with The Bobcats batting in the top of the seventh when Trey Boswell doubled on a 2-2 count, scoring two runs.
Oliver Springs got on the board in the first inning. Shane McCrane’s sac fly scored one run for The Bobcats.
Ryan Jones led things off on the pitcher’s mound for Oliver Springs. He surrendered four runs on five hits over seven innings, striking out five.
Marcus Nelson toed the rubber for Harriman. He lasted five innings, allowing seven hits and three runs while striking out five. Oliver threw two innings out of the bullpen.
Oliver Springs racked up 13 hits. Tanner Stombaugh, Joey York, McCrane, Matthew Armstrong, and Boswell each collected multiple hits for Oliver Springs. The Bobcats stole five bases during the game. McCrane led the way with two.
Brady Stubbs went 2-for-4 at the plate to lead Harriman in hits.
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|OLVR
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|8
|13
|5
|HRMN
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|0
|4
|5
|2
-
-
BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Trey Boswell 4 2 2 2 1 0 Joey York 4 2 2 1 1 2 Matthew Armstrong 5 1 2 0 0 2 Tanner Stombaugh 5 0 2 0 0 1 Shane McCrane 2 1 2 1 1 0 Blake Crass 2 1 1 2 1 0 Bryson Alcorn 3 0 1 0 1 2 Ryan Jones 3 1 1 1 0 1 Blake Nation 3 0 0 0 0 1 Totals 31 8 13 7 5 9
-
2B: Bryson Alcorn, Trey Boswell, Blake Crass
-
TB: Tanner Stombaugh 2, Bryson Alcorn 2, Matthew Armstrong 2, Joey York 2, Trey Boswell 3, Blake Crass 2, Shane McCrane 2, Ryan Jones
-
LOB: Tanner Stombaugh 4, Bryson Alcorn 2, Matthew Armstrong, Joey York, Trey Boswell, Blake Crass 2, Ryan Jones 4, Blake Nation 3
-
SB: Joey York, Trey Boswell 2, Shane McCrane 2
-
SF: Blake Crass, Shane McCrane
-
SAC: Ryan Jones, Blake Nation
-
PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Ryan Jones 7.0 5 4 0 2 5 0 Totals 7.0 5 4 0 2 5 0
-
TS-#P: Ryan Jones 68-115
-
GO-FO: Ryan Jones 6-8
-
FPS-BF: Ryan Jones 17-35
-
-
BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Dickerson 4 0 1 0 0 0 Brady Stubbs 4 2 2 0 0 0 Brandon Turpin 3 1 0 0 0 0 Marcus Nelson 3 1 1 1 0 0 Titan Dayton 2 0 0 0 0 1 Riley Moore 0 0 0 0 0 0 T Boyd 0 0 0 0 0 0 Carter Smith 2 0 0 1 1 0 Peyton Snyder 3 0 1 0 1 1 Hall 2 0 0 0 0 1 Willis 2 0 0 0 0 2 Moore 2 0 0 0 0 0 Oliver – – – – – – Totals 27 4 5 2 2 5
-
2B: Peyton Snyder
-
3B: Brady Stubbs
-
TB: Dickerson, Brady Stubbs 4, Peyton Snyder 2, Marcus Nelson
-
LOB: Moore 3, Brandon Turpin 2, Titan Dayton 3, Willis 2, Carter Smith 3, Dickerson, Brady Stubbs 2, Peyton Snyder 3, Marcus Nelson
-
SB: Dickerson
-
SF: Marcus Nelson
-
SAC: Moore
-
PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Marcus Nelson 5.0 7 3 3 4 5 0 Oliver 2.0 6 5 4 1 4 0 Totals 7.0 13 8 7 5 9 0
-
TS-#P: Oliver 35-54, Marcus Nelson 57-93
-
GO-FO: Oliver 2-0, Marcus Nelson 2-8
-
FPS-BF: Oliver 7-14, Marcus Nelson 15-26
