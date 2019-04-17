Sports

Oliver Springs Clinches Lead In Seventh Inning To Defeat Harriman

Oliver Springs took the lead late and defeated Harriman 8-4 on Tuesday. The game was tied at four with The Bobcats batting in the top of the seventh when Trey Boswell doubled on a 2-2 count, scoring two runs.

Oliver Springs got on the board in the first inning. Shane McCrane’s sac fly scored one run for The Bobcats.

Ryan Jones led things off on the pitcher’s mound for Oliver Springs. He surrendered four runs on five hits over seven innings, striking out five.

Marcus Nelson toed the rubber for Harriman. He lasted five innings, allowing seven hits and three runs while striking out five. Oliver threw two innings out of the bullpen.

Oliver Springs racked up 13 hits. Tanner Stombaugh, Joey York, McCrane, Matthew Armstrong, and Boswell each collected multiple hits for Oliver Springs. The Bobcats stole five bases during the game. McCrane led the way with two.

Brady Stubbs went 2-for-4 at the plate to lead Harriman in hits.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E OLVR 2 0 0 0 1 0 5 8 13 5 HRMN 0 0 1 0 2 1 0 4 5 2

Oliver Springs

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Trey Boswell 4 2 2 2 1 0 Joey York 4 2 2 1 1 2 Matthew Armstrong 5 1 2 0 0 2 Tanner Stombaugh 5 0 2 0 0 1 Shane McCrane 2 1 2 1 1 0 Blake Crass 2 1 1 2 1 0 Bryson Alcorn 3 0 1 0 1 2 Ryan Jones 3 1 1 1 0 1 Blake Nation 3 0 0 0 0 1 31 8 13 7 5 9

2B: Bryson Alcorn, Trey Boswell, Blake Crass

TB: Tanner Stombaugh 2, Bryson Alcorn 2, Matthew Armstrong 2, Joey York 2, Trey Boswell 3, Blake Crass 2, Shane McCrane 2, Ryan Jones

LOB: Tanner Stombaugh 4, Bryson Alcorn 2, Matthew Armstrong, Joey York, Trey Boswell, Blake Crass 2, Ryan Jones 4, Blake Nation 3

SB: Joey York, Trey Boswell 2, Shane McCrane 2

SF: Blake Crass, Shane McCrane

SAC: Ryan Jones, Blake Nation

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Ryan Jones 7.0 5 4 0 2 5 0 7.0 5 4 0 2 5 0

TS-#P: Ryan Jones 68-115

GO-FO: Ryan Jones 6-8

FPS-BF: Ryan Jones 17-35

Harriman

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Dickerson 4 0 1 0 0 0 Brady Stubbs 4 2 2 0 0 0 Brandon Turpin 3 1 0 0 0 0 Marcus Nelson 3 1 1 1 0 0 Titan Dayton 2 0 0 0 0 1 Riley Moore 0 0 0 0 0 0 T Boyd 0 0 0 0 0 0 Carter Smith 2 0 0 1 1 0 Peyton Snyder 3 0 1 0 1 1 Hall 2 0 0 0 0 1 Willis 2 0 0 0 0 2 Moore 2 0 0 0 0 0 Oliver – – – – – – 27 4 5 2 2 5

2B: Peyton Snyder

3B: Brady Stubbs

TB: Dickerson, Brady Stubbs 4, Peyton Snyder 2, Marcus Nelson

LOB: Moore 3, Brandon Turpin 2, Titan Dayton 3, Willis 2, Carter Smith 3, Dickerson, Brady Stubbs 2, Peyton Snyder 3, Marcus Nelson

SB: Dickerson

SF: Marcus Nelson

SAC: Moore

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Marcus Nelson 5.0 7 3 3 4 5 0 Oliver 2.0 6 5 4 1 4 0 7.0 13 8 7 5 9 0

TS-#P: Oliver 35-54, Marcus Nelson 57-93

GO-FO: Oliver 2-0, Marcus Nelson 2-8

FPS-BF: Oliver 7-14, Marcus Nelson 15-26

Tagged baseball, Harriman, Oliver Springs