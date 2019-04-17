Sports
Coalfield takes two from Sunbright
A 14-run second inning propels Coalfield to a 15-0 shutout of Sunbright on Tuesday in Game 1.
Ashton Jones and Nathan Harvey of Coalfield combined to no-hit the Tigers in 3-innings. Jones had 6 strikeouts in 2 innings, while Harvey had 3 strikeouts in 1-inning.
Coalfield had 4-players with 2-RBI each, Dawson Nitzschke, Jericho Lowe, Seth Lowe and Austin Hensley. Wyatt Withrow was 2-for-3 and Luke Adkisson was 2-for-2.
The Yellow Jackets had 9 hits out of 18 at bats.
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|SNBR
|0
|0
|0
|X
|X
|X
|X
|0
|0
|4
|CLFD
|1
|14
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|15
|9
|0
In Game two, the Jackets won 11-0. Coalfield had 3 pitchers combine for another no-hit performance in 3 innings of work.
Nathan Harvey faced 1 batter and had a strikeout. Jericho Lowe pitched one and two-thirds with 3 strikeouts and 1 walk. Jeffrey Speer pitched the 3rd and had 2 strikeouts and 1 walk.
Luke Adkisson and Seth Lowe both had 3-RBI in the game to lead Coalfield. Seth Lowe had an inside the park home run in 2nd inning off of a line drive to left field.
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|SNBR
|0
|0
|0
|X
|X
|X
|X
|0
|0
|3
|CLFD
|4
|7
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|11
|5
|0