Coalfield takes two from Sunbright

A 14-run second inning propels Coalfield to a 15-0 shutout of Sunbright on Tuesday in Game 1.

Ashton Jones and Nathan Harvey of Coalfield combined to no-hit the Tigers in 3-innings. Jones had 6 strikeouts in 2 innings, while Harvey had 3 strikeouts in 1-inning.

Coalfield had 4-players with 2-RBI each, Dawson Nitzschke, Jericho Lowe, Seth Lowe and Austin Hensley. Wyatt Withrow was 2-for-3 and Luke Adkisson was 2-for-2.

The Yellow Jackets had 9 hits out of 18 at bats.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E SNBR 0 0 0 X X X X 0 0 4 CLFD 1 14 X X X X X 15 9 0

In Game two, the Jackets won 11-0. Coalfield had 3 pitchers combine for another no-hit performance in 3 innings of work.

Nathan Harvey faced 1 batter and had a strikeout. Jericho Lowe pitched one and two-thirds with 3 strikeouts and 1 walk. Jeffrey Speer pitched the 3rd and had 2 strikeouts and 1 walk.

Luke Adkisson and Seth Lowe both had 3-RBI in the game to lead Coalfield. Seth Lowe had an inside the park home run in 2nd inning off of a line drive to left field.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E SNBR 0 0 0 X X X X 0 0 3 CLFD 4 7 X X X X X 11 5 0

