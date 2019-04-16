Obituaries

Patricia Rainey Wenk, Clinton

Patricia Rainey Wenk, age 91 of Clinton, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Sunday, April 14, 2019.

Preceded in death by her parents, Brevard and Mildred Rainey; and sister, Mary Anne Peagler.

She is survived by her husband, Dr. Jule Wenk; son, Dr. Phil (Brenda) Wenk; daughters, Beth Fuqua, Anne (Greg) Lyles; Grandchildren, Andrea (Scott) Hardy, Alan (Barbie) Wenk, Ben , Rachel and Rebecca Fuqua, Lindsay (Nevin) Sharma, Kate (Nick) Munding, and David Lyles; great grandchildren, Caroline Hardy, Philip and Maggie Wenk, Jackson Munding, and Ava Sharma and brother, Dr. Joe (Pam) Rainey.

The family will receive friends Friday, April 19, 2019 from 1-2 PM at Memorial United Methodist Church. Funeral Service will follow at 2 PM with Rev. Don Thomas officiating. Interment will follow in Grandview Memorial Garden in Clinton, TN.

Memorials can be made to Memorial United Methodist Church at 323 North Main Street; Clinton, TN 37716

