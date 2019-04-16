BBBTV12

Home / Sports / Lady Jackets of Kingston upends Christian Academy of Knoxville, 5-2

Sports

Lady Jackets of Kingston upends Christian Academy of Knoxville, 5-2

Posted on by in Sports with 0 Comments

Kingston scored 3 runs in the 5th inning and 2 more in the 6th to secure the victory over Christian Academy of Knoxville.

The Lady Jackets our hit the Warriors 8-3. Kingston was led at the plate by Keylon Reynolds who went 2-for-4 with an RBI. Emily Thompson was 1-for-3 with 2 RBI’s.

Reynolds got the win on the mound as well. She went 7 innings, gave up 3 hits, 2 earned runs, 8 strikeouts and 2 walks.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E
CHRS 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 2 3 0
RNCT 0 0 0 0 3 2 X 5 8 4
  • Christian Academy Knoxville
  • BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO
    #42 4 0 0 0 0 2
    #55 3 0 0 0 1 0
    #23 3 0 0 0 1 1
    #5 3 0 0 0 0 0
    #14 4 1 2 0 0 1
    #25 3 0 1 0 0 1
    #22 3 0 0 0 0 0
    #15 2 1 0 0 0 2
    #2 2 0 0 0 0 1
    Totals 27 2 3 0 2 8
  • TB: #25, #14 2
  • LOB: #25, #15 3, #42 6, #14 2, #5 3, #2 4, #22 3
  • SAC: #2
  • PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR
    #5 6.0 8 5 5 7 7 0
    Totals 6.0 8 5 5 7 7 0
  • TS-#P: #5 85-135
  • GO-FO: #5 2-7
  • FPS-BF: #5 27-35
  • Kingston 
  • BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO
    Trinity Clements 3 1 1 0 1 0
    Shelby LeBlanc 4 1 1 0 0 2
    Autumn Davis 1 2 0 0 3 0
    Keylon Reynolds 4 1 2 1 0 0
    Morgan Grigsby 4 0 1 1 0 1
    Kesney Brown 2 0 1 1 2 0
    Emily Thompson 3 0 1 2 1 1
    Mahala Wallace 4 0 1 0 0 1
    Gabby McElveen 2 0 0 0 0 2
    Totals 27 5 8 5 7 7
  • TB: Emily Thompson, Morgan Grigsby, Mahala Wallace, Keylon Reynolds 2, Kesney Brown, Trinity Clements, Shelby LeBlanc
  • LOB: Emily Thompson 2, Morgan Grigsby 4, Mahala Wallace 8, Gabby McElveen 4, Keylon Reynolds 2, Kesney Brown 3, Trinity Clements 2
  • PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR
    Keylon Reynolds 7.0 3 2 0 2 8 0
    Totals 7.0 3 2 0 2 8 0
  • TS-#P: Keylon Reynolds 75-110
  • GO-FO: Keylon Reynolds 8-1
  • FPS-BF: Keylon Reynolds 19-32

Tagged , , ,

Share this post

PinIt

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Now Playing on BBBTV12

Newsletter Subscribe

[recaptcha]

Twitter @bbbtv12

News In Pictures

%d bloggers like this: