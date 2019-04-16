Sports

Lady Jackets of Kingston upends Christian Academy of Knoxville, 5-2

Kingston scored 3 runs in the 5th inning and 2 more in the 6th to secure the victory over Christian Academy of Knoxville.

The Lady Jackets our hit the Warriors 8-3. Kingston was led at the plate by Keylon Reynolds who went 2-for-4 with an RBI. Emily Thompson was 1-for-3 with 2 RBI’s.

Reynolds got the win on the mound as well. She went 7 innings, gave up 3 hits, 2 earned runs, 8 strikeouts and 2 walks.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E CHRS 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 2 3 0 RNCT 0 0 0 0 3 2 X 5 8 4

Christian Academy Knoxville

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO #42 4 0 0 0 0 2 #55 3 0 0 0 1 0 #23 3 0 0 0 1 1 #5 3 0 0 0 0 0 #14 4 1 2 0 0 1 #25 3 0 1 0 0 1 #22 3 0 0 0 0 0 #15 2 1 0 0 0 2 #2 2 0 0 0 0 1 27 2 3 0 2 8

TB: #25, #14 2

LOB: #25, #15 3, #42 6, #14 2, #5 3, #2 4, #22 3

SAC: #2

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR #5 6.0 8 5 5 7 7 0 6.0 8 5 5 7 7 0

TS-#P: #5 85-135

GO-FO: #5 2-7

FPS-BF: #5 27-35

Kingston

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Trinity Clements 3 1 1 0 1 0 Shelby LeBlanc 4 1 1 0 0 2 Autumn Davis 1 2 0 0 3 0 Keylon Reynolds 4 1 2 1 0 0 Morgan Grigsby 4 0 1 1 0 1 Kesney Brown 2 0 1 1 2 0 Emily Thompson 3 0 1 2 1 1 Mahala Wallace 4 0 1 0 0 1 Gabby McElveen 2 0 0 0 0 2 27 5 8 5 7 7

TB: Emily Thompson, Morgan Grigsby, Mahala Wallace, Keylon Reynolds 2, Kesney Brown, Trinity Clements, Shelby LeBlanc

LOB: Emily Thompson 2, Morgan Grigsby 4, Mahala Wallace 8, Gabby McElveen 4, Keylon Reynolds 2, Kesney Brown 3, Trinity Clements 2

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Keylon Reynolds 7.0 3 2 0 2 8 0 7.0 3 2 0 2 8 0

TS-#P: Keylon Reynolds 75-110

GO-FO: Keylon Reynolds 8-1

FPS-BF: Keylon Reynolds 19-32

