Two Midway Middle School Pitchers Combine To Defeat Norwood In Shutout Game

Midway Middle School Greenwave defeated Norwood 21-0 on Monday as two pitchers combined to throw a shutout. Caiden Brewer induced a groundout from Silk to finish off the game.

Midway secured the victory thanks to 14 runs in the fourth inning. Brayden Davidson, Isiah Stone, Coleman Ellison, Riley Prior, Evan Lemons, and Tyler Bentley each drove in runs during the inning.

Midway fired up the offense in the first inning. Lemons singled on a 0-1 count, scoring two runs.

One bright spot for Norwood was a single by Wagner in the fourth inning.

Ellison led things off on the pitcher’s mound for Midway. He lasted three innings, allowing zero hits and zero runs while striking out six and walking zero.

Gastelam was on the mound for Norwood. He lasted three and a third innings, allowing 11 hits and 11 runs while striking out three. Wagner and Binger entered the game from the bullpen, throwing one-third of an inning and one-third of an inning respectively.

Midway Middle collected 12 hits on the day. Lemons, Aaron Fink, and Bentley each racked up multiple hits for Midway. Lemons led The Green Wave with three hits in three at bats.

Wagner went 1-for-2 at the plate to lead Norwood in hits.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E MDWY 7 0 0 14 X X X 21 12 3 NRWD 0 0 0 0 X X X 0 1 0

Midway Middle School

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Brennan R. 2 3 1 3 2 1 Coleman E. 2 2 1 4 2 0 Tucker P. 3 1 1 0 0 1 Riley P. 1 1 0 1 1 1 Evan L. 3 3 3 3 0 0 Tyler B. 2 3 2 3 1 0 Aaron F. 2 1 2 0 0 0 Zack P. 2 0 0 0 0 2 Holt O. 1 1 0 0 1 0 Brayden D. 1 2 1 2 1 0 Isiah S. 3 2 1 3 1 0 Caiden B. 2 0 0 1 0 0 Peyton S. 0 2 0 1 2 0 24 21 12 21 11 5

2B: Tyler B. 2, Coleman E.

TB: Tyler B. 4, Brayden D., Coleman E. 2, Aaron F. 2, Brennan R., Evan L. 3, Isiah S., Tucker P.

LOB: Coleman E., Caiden B. 2, Zack P. 4, Isiah S. 5, Tucker P., Holt O. 3, Riley P. 3

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Coleman E. 3.0 0 0 0 0 6 0 Caiden B. 1.0 1 0 0 1 2 0 4.0 1 0 0 1 8 0

TS-#P: Coleman E. 28-38, Caiden B. 12-22

GO-FO: Coleman E. 0-1, Caiden B. 1-0

FPS-BF: Coleman E. 8-12, Caiden B. 3-5

Norwood

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO S. 2 0 0 0 0 2 N. 2 0 0 0 0 1 H. 2 0 0 0 0 0 W. 2 0 1 0 0 0 G. 2 0 0 0 0 1 E. 1 0 0 0 1 1 D. 1 0 0 0 0 1 C. 1 0 0 0 0 1 S. 2 0 0 0 0 1 B. 0 0 0 0 0 0 A. – – – – – – 15 0 1 0 1 8

TB: W.

LOB: C., G., H. 2, N. 2, S. 3, S.

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR G. 3.1 11 11 11 2 3 0 E. 0.0 0 3 3 3 0 0 B. 0.1 0 6 6 5 1 0 W. 0.1 1 1 1 1 1 0 4.0 12 21 21 11 5 0

TS-#P: G. 47-75, E. 3-15, W. 5-10, B. 8-33

GO-FO: G. 3-3, E., W., B.

FPS-BF: G. 19-26, E. 0-3, W. 1-3, B. 1-7

