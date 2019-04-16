Sports

Powell’s huge 3rd Inning leads to a big win over Oak Ridge

Oak Ridge Wildcats fell behind early and couldn’t come back in a 17-3 loss to Powell on Monday.

Powell got on the board in the first inning when Payne drew a walk, scoring one run.

Powell scored ten runs in the third inning. The Panthers big bats were led by King, Minhinnott, AlFord, Powell, Trusley, and Payne, who all drove in runs.

Trusley took the win for Powell. He lasted four innings, allowing three hits and three runs while striking out five and walking one. #17 threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen.

Christopher Van Hook took the loss for Oak Ridge. He allowed ten hits and 13 runs over two and two-thirds innings, striking out one.

Donovon Black, Clay Williams, and Jonathan Milloway each collected one hit to lead Oak Ridge.

Powell racked up 12 hits in the game. Trusley, Minhinnott, and Sutton each racked up multiple hits for Powell. Trusley went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead in hits.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E PWLL 3 0 10 1 3 X X 17 12 1 OKRD 2 0 1 0 0 X X 3 3 5

Powell

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Powell 3 2 1 2 2 0 Trusley 4 2 3 1 0 0 Payne 1 3 0 0 3 0 #11 0 0 0 0 1 0 King 5 2 1 2 0 1 Sutton 4 1 2 3 0 0 Minhinnott 3 2 2 1 1 1 AlFord 3 2 1 1 1 0 Bryson 4 2 1 0 0 0 Grim 4 1 1 2 0 1 Fleming – – – – – – #17 – – – – – – 31 17 12 12 8 3

2B: Bryson, Minhinnott, Trusley

3B: King

HR: Sutton

TB: Powell, Bryson 2, AlFord, King 3, Sutton 5, Grim, Minhinnott 3, Trusley 4

LOB: Powell 2, Bryson 2, AlFord, King 6, Sutton, Grim 4, Trusley

SB: Powell, Bryson, Payne, Trusley 3

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Trusley 4.0 3 3 2 1 5 0 #17 1.0 0 0 0 0 2 0 5.0 3 3 2 1 7 0

W: Trusley

TS-#P: #17 8-13, Trusley 50-78

GO-FO: #17 0-1, Trusley 6-0

FPS-BF: #17 1-3, Trusley 9-18

Oak Ridge

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Donovon Black 3 1 1 0 0 0 Bryson Caldwell 3 1 0 0 0 2 Christopher Van Hook 1 1 0 0 0 1 Rylan Glenn 1 0 0 0 0 0 Jonathan Milloway 2 0 1 2 0 0 Clay Williams 1 0 1 1 1 0 Ricky Jennings 2 0 0 0 0 2 Alex McNaughton 2 0 0 0 0 0 Mark Pinchback 2 0 0 0 0 1 Matthew Swigert 2 0 0 0 0 1 Logan Rosenburger – – – – – – 19 3 3 3 1 7

TB: Clay Williams, Donovon Black, Jonathan Milloway

LOB: Rylan Glenn, Ricky Jennings 3, Alex McNaughton 2, Bryson Caldwell

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Christopher Van Hook 2.2 10 13 9 3 1 1 Rylan Glenn 1.1 0 1 0 2 1 0 Donovon Black 1.0 2 3 2 3 1 0 5.0 12 17 11 8 3 1

L: Christopher Van Hook

TS-#P: Rylan Glenn 10-25, Christopher Van Hook 43-73, Donovon Black 20-35

GO-FO: Rylan Glenn 1-1, Christopher Van Hook 3-3, Donovon Black 1-1

FPS-BF: Rylan Glenn 3-8, Christopher Van Hook 10-23, Donovon Black 6-9

