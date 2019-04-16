Sports

Oliver Springs Runs Away With Early Lead In Victory

Oliver Springs Lady Cats coasted to an easy victory over Midway 8-1 on Monday

The Lady Cats got things started in the first inning when Ella Hampton singled on a 0-1 count, scoring one run.

Oliver Springs put up three runs in the seventh inning. Mabel Johnson and Shelby Hileman each had RBIs in the big inning.

Desirae Davis was credited with the victory for Oliver Springs Lady Cats. She surrendered one run on three hits over seven innings, striking out five.

Aubrie May took the loss for Midway. She surrendered eight runs on 12 hits over seven innings, striking out six.

Oliver Springs collected 12 hits on the day. Hampton, Taylor Jones, Hannah Robbins, and Davis each managed multiple hits for Oliver Springs Lady Cats. Hampton went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead Oliver Springs Lady Cats in hits.

Caitlyn Ross led Midway with two hits in three at bats.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E OLVR 2 2 1 0 0 0 4 9 9 3 MDWY 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 5

Oliver Springs

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Jones 4 1 2 2 1 0 Hampton 3 2 1 0 0 0 Ray 3 1 0 0 1 2 Davis 3 1 1 1 0 0 Johnson 3 1 1 1 1 2 Mckinney 4 0 0 0 0 1 Mckee 3 1 1 0 1 1 Hilman 3 2 1 2 1 0 Robbins 3 0 2 1 1 0 29 9 9 7 6 6

2B: Davis, Hampton, Robbins

TB: Jones 2, Johnson, Hilman, Davis 2, Mckee, Hampton 2, Robbins 3

LOB: Jones 3, Johnson 3, Hilman, Davis, Ray 4, Mckee 2, Mckinney 3, Hampton 3

SB: Jones, Hilman, Davis, Hampton

SAC: Hampton

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR No players with stats. 7.0 3 1 0 2 5 0

No players with stats.

Midway

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Macy Young 3 0 0 0 0 3 Sophie Patterson 2 0 0 0 1 0 Caitlyn Ross 3 1 2 0 0 0 Marrissa Stakley 1 0 0 0 0 0 Laurn Bornhoeft 2 0 0 0 0 0 Shealeigh Moses 2 0 0 0 1 0 Rebecca Lemasters 3 0 1 0 0 1 Rilea Ellison 3 0 0 0 0 0 Anna Bosnak 2 0 0 0 0 0 Emma Hill 2 0 0 0 0 1 Aubrie May – – – – – – Kadie Lewis – – – – – – 23 1 3 0 2 5

TB: Caitlyn Ross 2, Rebecca Lemasters

LOB: Emma Hill, Laurn Bornhoeft, Marrissa Stakley, Macy Young 4, Sophie Patterson, Anna Bosnak, Rilea Ellison 2, Rebecca Lemasters 2

SB: Caitlyn Ross

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Aubrie May 7.0 9 9 5 6 6 0 7.0 9 9 5 6 6 0

L: Aubrie May

TS-#P: Aubrie May 72-123

GO-FO: Aubrie May 4-5

FPS-BF: Aubrie May 23-37

