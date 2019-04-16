Sports

Anderson County Claims Blow-Out Victory Over Clinton, 11-1

Posted on by in Sports with

Anderson County had no trouble on offense today, winning big over Clinton 11-1

Anderson County tallied three runs in the sixth inning. The Mavericks big bats were led by Eli Varner, Andrew Fox, and Connor Tackett, who each had RBIs in the inning.

Ryan Moog earned the win for Anderson County. He went six innings, allowing one run on one hit and striking out 11.

Lockard took the loss for Clinton. He lasted two innings, allowing six hits and four runs while striking out one and walking one.

The Mavericks tallied 12 hits on the day. Tackett, Zach Webber, Tyler Phillips, Preston Seiber, and Fox all managed multiple hits.

Connor Moody went 1-for-2 at the plate to lead Clinton in hits.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E CLNT 0 0 0 0 1 0 X 1 1 7 ANDR 0 2 3 0 3 3 X 11 12 1

Clinton

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO B Lowe 3 0 0 0 0 3 Bowling 0 0 0 0 1 0 Lockard 3 0 0 0 0 0 Pemberton 3 0 0 0 0 3 Lee 3 1 0 0 0 2 Byrd 1 0 0 0 0 1 Johnson 2 0 0 0 0 1 Connor Moody 2 0 1 0 0 1 A Lowe 1 0 0 0 1 0 18 1 1 0 2 11

TB: Connor Moody

LOB: Johnson 2, Byrd 3, Lee 4, Connor Moody, Lockard 3, B Lowe 3, Pemberton 5

SB: Bowling

SAC: Byrd

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Lockard 2.0 6 4 1 1 1 0 Johnson 3.1 6 7 3 4 3 0 5.1 12 11 2 5 4 0

L: Lockard

TS-#P: Johnson 43-73, Lockard 28-46

GO-FO: Johnson 1-4, Lockard 1-3

FPS-BF: Johnson 17-24, Lockard 10-14

Anderson County

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Andrew Fox 2 1 2 1 2 0 Connor Tackett 5 0 2 1 0 2 Tyler Phillips 4 0 2 2 0 0 Caleb Wilhoit 4 1 1 0 0 0 Luke Lowery 3 1 0 0 1 0 Preston Seiber 4 1 2 1 0 1 Cole Foust 4 2 1 0 0 1 Zach Webber 3 0 2 0 1 0 Eli Varner 2 1 0 3 1 0 Ryan Moog – – – – – – 31 11 12 8 5 4

2B: Caleb Wilhoit

TB: Tyler Phillips 2, Preston Seiber 2, Andrew Fox 2, Zach Webber 2, Connor Tackett 2, Caleb Wilhoit 2, Cole Foust

LOB: Luke Lowery, Tyler Phillips 4, Preston Seiber 3, Connor Tackett 4, Caleb Wilhoit 3, Cole Foust 3, Eli Varner 2

SB: Devin Wilcox

SF: Eli Varner

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Ryan Moog 6.0 1 1 0 2 11 0 6.0 1 1 0 2 11 0

W: Ryan Moog

TS-#P: Ryan Moog 57-91

GO-FO: Ryan Moog 4-1

FPS-BF: Ryan Moog 15-23

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...

Tagged Anderson County, baseball, clinton, Cross-Town Showdown