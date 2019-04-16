Sports

Late Score Costs Anderson County Against Halls

Anderson County stayed in it until the end, but Halls pulled away late in a 10-8 victory on Thursday. The game was tied at eight with Halls batting in the top of the ninth when an error scored one run for Halls.

Anderson County Lady Mavs collected 11 hits and Halls had 16 in the high-scoring affair.

The Lady Mavs opened up scoring in the second inning. Abbie Buswell drove in one when she singled.

Halls knotted the game up at eight in the top of the seventh inning, when Cassie Norris singled on a 1-0 count, scoring two runs.

After Halls scored two runs in the top of the third, Anderson County answered with two of their own. Halls scored when Lauren Lawson’s sac fly scored one run for Halls and Brianna Blair grounded out, scoring one run. Anderson County then answered when Jade Richards singled on a 2-2 count, scoring two runs.

Halls scored five runs in the seventh inning. The offensive firepower by Halls was led by Aspen Calloway and Norris, who each had RBIs in the inning.

Calloway was credited with the victory for Halls. She allowed three hits and zero runs over five innings.

Hannah Bruce took the loss for Anderson County. She surrendered ten runs on 16 hits over nine innings, striking out six.

Blair started the game for Halls. She lasted four innings, allowing eight hits and eight runs while striking out three

Anderson County had 11 hits in the game. Leah Freeman, Jada Reeves, and Buswell all had multiple hits for Anderson County. Freeman led Anderson County with three hits in four at bats.

Halls racked up 16 hits on the day. Madisyn Thacker, Sloane Baldridge, Norris, Lawson, and Leyna Gould each managed multiple hits for Halls.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E HLLS 0 0 2 1 0 0 5 0 2 10 16 2 ANDR 0 5 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 11 5

Halls

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Sloane Baldridge 6 1 3 0 0 2 Tanna Hensley 4 0 1 1 1 0 Cassie Norris 5 1 2 3 1 0 Aspen Calloway 6 1 1 1 0 1 Leyna Gould 5 0 2 1 0 0 Brianna McMillian 1 1 0 0 1 1 Kendall Moles 4 2 1 0 0 2 Lauren Lawson 3 1 2 1 1 0 Brianna Blair 5 0 1 0 0 0 Lindsey Moon 0 1 0 0 0 0 Madisyn Thacker 5 2 3 0 0 0 44 10 16 7 4 6

2B: Madisyn Thacker, Leyna Gould

HR: Aspen Calloway

TB: Aspen Calloway 4, Madisyn Thacker 4, Lauren Lawson 2, Tanna Hensley, Kendall Moles, Leyna Gould 3, Brianna Blair, Cassie Norris 2, Sloane Baldridge 3

LOB: Aspen Calloway 8, Brianna McMillian 2, Tanna Hensley 2, Kendall Moles 2, Brianna Blair 2, Cassie Norris 5, Sloane Baldridge 2

SB: Cassie Norris, Sloane Baldridge

SF: Lauren Lawson

SAC: Tanna Hensley

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Brianna Blair 4.0 8 8 2 2 3 0 Aspen Calloway 5.0 3 0 0 2 0 0 9.0 11 8 2 4 3 0

W: Aspen Calloway

TS-#P: Aspen Calloway 45-73, Brianna Blair 65-104

GO-FO: Aspen Calloway 10-3, Brianna Blair 3-6

FPS-BF: Aspen Calloway 11-18, Brianna Blair 18-25

Anderson County

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Jada Reeves 5 1 2 0 0 0 MaKenzie Jones 3 1 0 1 1 1 Leah Freeman 4 1 3 3 1 1 Emilee Fowler 5 0 0 0 0 0 Hannah Bruce 3 0 1 1 1 0 Mallorie Overton 4 0 1 0 0 0 Aundria Long 5 0 1 0 0 1 Abbie Buswell 4 2 2 1 0 0 Jade Richards 3 1 1 2 1 0 Hannah Freeman – – – – – – 36 8 11 8 4 3

2B: Leah Freeman 3, Jada Reeves 2

3B: Aundria Long

TB: Leah Freeman 6, Hannah Bruce, Abbie Buswell 2, Aundria Long 3, Mallorie Overton, Jada Reeves 4, Jade Richards

LOB: Leah Freeman, Abbie Buswell, Emilee Fowler 5, MaKenzie Jones 2, Aundria Long 3, Mallorie Overton, Jada Reeves 3, Jade Richards

SB: Leah Freeman, Abbie Buswell

SAC: MaKenzie Jones, Mallorie Overton

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Hannah Bruce 9.0 16 10 3 4 6 1 9.0 16 10 3 4 6 1

L: Hannah Bruce

TS-#P: Hannah Bruce 112-180

GO-FO: Hannah Bruce 13-7

FPS-BF: Hannah Bruce 35-51

Tagged Anderson County, Halls, Softball